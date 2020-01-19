Primavera Pescara-Napoli 1-0. Martella condanna gli azzurri

Sono i biancazzurri di Legrottaglie ad aggiudicarsi lo scontro-salvezza

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Rabiot: “Sto bene alla Juventus. In 6 mesi è cambiato tanto”

Redazione web - 0
​Segui 90min su Facebook, Instagram e Telegram per restare aggiornato sulle ultime news dal mondo della Juventus e della Serie A! Adrien Rabiot, centrocampista...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Nessun minuto di silenzio per Anastasi, la Juve però non lo dimentica. Graziani: “Lega, vergogna!”

Redazione web - 0
​Segui 90min su Facebook, Instagram e Telegram per restare aggiornato sulle ultime news dal mondo della Juventus e della Serie A! Fa rumore la...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juve, contatti per lo scambio Rakitic-Bernardeschi: incontri con gli entourage, le ultime

Redazione web - 0
​Segui 90min su Facebook, Instagram e Telegram per restare aggiornato sulle ultime news dal mondo della Juventus e della Serie A! Lo scambio Rakitic-​Bernardeschi...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Sicurezza alimentare, i Nas a Chiaia con l’Asl: 540 chili di prodotti sequestrati

Redazione web - 0
Elevati verbali per oltre 20 mila euro, sequestrata merce che avrebbe messo a rischio la salute dei cittadini continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

E’ morta Iolanda di Tella, la mamma di don Peppe Diana

Redazione web - 0
I funerali domani pomeriggio al cimitero di Casal di Principe continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ischia, cambio al vertice della polizia: arriva Maria Antonietta Ferrara

Redazione web - 0
“Tra le priorità – ha sottolineato nella conferenza stampa di presentazione di questa mattina - la lotta al consumo di alcol e sostanze...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cilento, i carabinieri forestali scoprono con un drone due cani maltrattati e li salvano

Redazione web - 0
E' accaduto nel piccolo comune di Sacco, in provincia di Salerno continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sicurezza alimentare, i Nas a Chiaia con l’Asl: 540 chili di prodotti sequestrati

Redazione web - 0
Elevati verbali per oltre 20 mila euro, sequestrata merce che avrebbe messo a rischio la salute dei cittadini continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

E’ morta Iolanda di Tella, la mamma di don Peppe Diana

Redazione web - 0
I funerali domani pomeriggio al cimitero di Casal di Principe continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ischia, cambio al vertice della polizia: arriva Maria Antonietta Ferrara

Redazione web - 0
“Tra le priorità – ha sottolineato nella conferenza stampa di presentazione di questa mattina - la lotta al consumo di alcol e sostanze...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cilento, i carabinieri forestali scoprono con un drone due cani maltrattati e li salvano

Redazione web - 0
E' accaduto nel piccolo comune di Sacco, in provincia di Salerno continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Rabiot: “Sto bene alla Juventus. In 6 mesi è cambiato tanto”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
​Segui 90min su Facebook, Instagram e Telegram per restare aggiornato sulle ultime news dal mondo della Juventus e della Serie A! Adrien Rabiot, centrocampista...
Continua a leggere

Nessun minuto di silenzio per Anastasi, la Juve però non lo dimentica. Graziani: “Lega, vergogna!”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
​Segui 90min su Facebook, Instagram e Telegram per restare aggiornato sulle ultime news dal mondo della Juventus e della Serie A! Fa rumore la...
Continua a leggere

Juve, contatti per lo scambio Rakitic-Bernardeschi: incontri con gli entourage, le ultime

Calcio Redazione web - 0
​Segui 90min su Facebook, Instagram e Telegram per restare aggiornato sulle ultime news dal mondo della Juventus e della Serie A! Lo scambio Rakitic-​Bernardeschi...
Continua a leggere

L’annuncio in radio: “Ha scoperto talenti incredibili, ora va alla Juve”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
​Segui 90min su Facebook, Instagram e Telegram per restare aggiornato sulle ultime news dal mondo della Juventus e della Serie A! Non si ferma...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli