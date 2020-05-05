Quali sono i club che hanno schierato più giocatori Under-21 in Italia e nel Mondo in questa stagione?

Quali sono i campionati e le squadre che danno maggior spazio ai calciatori Under-21? Il CIES Football Observatory ha analizzato la situazione nel suo consueto report settimanale prendendo in esame 1.292 club e 93 divisioni calcistiche in tutto il mondo. New @CIES_Football Weekly Post presents the % of minutes by U21 players in 1,292 teams from 93 top divisions worldwide during current or last completed season: full data ▶️ https://t.co/Qfv9Y05QD5 pic.twitter.com/kTJzsEDSsF — CIES Football Obs… continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Hysaj, l'agente: "Faraoni possibile sostituto di Elseid, Sepe potrebbe tornare"

Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte nel corso della trasmissione "Si gonfia la rete" è intervenuto Mario Giuffredi, agente di Sepe, Faraoni e Hysaj. Il procuratore ha...
Calcio

Juventus sul gioiello del Botafogo: lo sponsorizza l'agente di Cristiano Ronaldo

Redazione web - 0
La Juventus pesca in Sud America per costruire la rosa del futuro. Uno dei nomi annotati sulla lista del direttore sportivo Fabio Paratici è...
Calcio

Come può essere giudicato fin qui l'operato di Fabio Paratici come dirigente della Juventus?

Redazione web - 0
E se Fabio Paratici fosse improvvisamente sollevato dall'incarico di direttore sportivo della Juventus, così di punto in bianco, come potrebbe essere giudicato il suo...
