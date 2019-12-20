Reddito, il presidente Inps: “Ha ridotto il tasso di povertà”. In Campania accolte 195mila domande

Tridico al convegno Acli: “Impatto molto forte”

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Potenza, maxi operazione truffe case di riposo e asili

Redazione web - 0
L'indagine partita dalla denuncia di una scuola paritaria di Oppido Lucano. Sedici misure cautelari tra Catania e Torino continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Potenza, il “Galilei” intitola biblioteca innovativa alla dirigente Schiavo

Redazione web - 0
Scomparsa lo scorso anno a causa di una malattia, avvió il progetto per la realizzazione dell'aula digitale che dal prossimo anno sarà aperta...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Manager russo arrestato a Napoli, l’avvocato: “Concessa estradizione in Usa”

Redazione web - 0
Accusato di spionaggio industriale, il legale: "Adesso 15 giorni per il ricorso in Cassazione" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Potenza, maxi operazione truffe case di riposo e asili

Redazione web - 0
L'indagine partita dalla denuncia di una scuola paritaria di Oppido Lucano. Sedici misure cautelari tra Catania e Torino continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Potenza, il “Galilei” intitola biblioteca innovativa alla dirigente Schiavo

Redazione web - 0
Scomparsa lo scorso anno a causa di una malattia, avvió il progetto per la realizzazione dell'aula digitale che dal prossimo anno sarà aperta...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Manager russo arrestato a Napoli, l’avvocato: “Concessa estradizione in Usa”

Redazione web - 0
Accusato di spionaggio industriale, il legale: "Adesso 15 giorni per il ricorso in Cassazione" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Museo di Capua e Reggia di Caserta, concerti di musica classica

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamenti il 21 e il 26 dicembre continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Potenza, maxi operazione truffe case di riposo e asili

Napoli Redazione web - 0
L'indagine partita dalla denuncia di una scuola paritaria di Oppido Lucano. Sedici misure cautelari tra Catania e Torino continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Potenza, il “Galilei” intitola biblioteca innovativa alla dirigente Schiavo

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Scomparsa lo scorso anno a causa di una malattia, avvió il progetto per la realizzazione dell'aula digitale che dal prossimo anno sarà aperta...
Continua a leggere

Manager russo arrestato a Napoli, l’avvocato: “Concessa estradizione in Usa”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Accusato di spionaggio industriale, il legale: "Adesso 15 giorni per il ricorso in Cassazione" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Museo di Capua e Reggia di Caserta, concerti di musica classica

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Appuntamenti il 21 e il 26 dicembre continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli