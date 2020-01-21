Regionali Emilia Romagna, faccia a faccia in tv Borgonzoni-Bonaccini: scintille sulla sanità

Il confronto si è sviluppato davanti alle telecamere di Rete 7-È tv continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Politica

Detto e contraddetto: Salvini e il caso Gregoretti

Redazione web - 0
La girandola di dichiarazioni del leader della Lega sulla vicenda della nave militare che nel luglio 2019 soccorse 116 persone in mare continua a...
Politica

Caso Gregoretti, sì della Giunta alla richiesta di autorizzazione a procedere per Salvini

Redazione web - 0
I senatori della Lega seguono l'indicazione del leader e votano contro la proposta di Gasparri di negarel'arresti.La maggioranza diserta la seduta continua a leggere...
Politica

Reddito di cittadinanza sospeso a febbraio senza l’Isee aggiornato

Redazione web - 0
Entro fine gennaio oltre 1 milione di nuclei familiari devono aggiorare l'indicatore della situazione economica equivalente scaduto a fine 2019 continua a leggere...
Napoli

Quindicenne ferito nella notte a Napoli dopo una lite con coetanei

Redazione web - 0
Lieve ferita da coltello. Versione al vaglio della polizia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Giugliano in Campania

Giugliano in Campania, Licola, beccati per sversamento di rifiuti

Redazione web - 0
Giugliano in Campania - Nuova operazione della Polizia Municipale sugli abbandoni di rifiuti. Beccati in dieci a scaricare rifiuti in Via Recapito, a Licola. Un...
Napoli

Casoria, carabiniere interviene per una lite madre-figlio e viene accoltellato alla testa: arrestato 43enne

Redazione web - 0
Benché gravemente ferito il militare, col supporto del collega, ha bloccato e disarmato l'aggressore. Trasferito in ospedale per le cure, è stato ritenuto...
Napoli

San Nicola la Strada, tre arresti per spaccio nella Villa comunale

Redazione web - 0
Sequestrati soldi e stupefacenti continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Quindicenne ferito nella notte a Napoli dopo una lite con coetanei

Redazione web - 0
Lieve ferita da coltello. Versione al vaglio della polizia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Detto e contraddetto: Salvini e il caso Gregoretti

Politica Redazione web - 0
La girandola di dichiarazioni del leader della Lega sulla vicenda della nave militare che nel luglio 2019 soccorse 116 persone in mare continua a...
Caso Gregoretti, sì della Giunta alla richiesta di autorizzazione a procedere per Salvini

Politica Redazione web - 0
I senatori della Lega seguono l'indicazione del leader e votano contro la proposta di Gasparri di negarel'arresti.La maggioranza diserta la seduta continua a leggere...
Reddito di cittadinanza sospeso a febbraio senza l’Isee aggiornato

Politica Redazione web - 0
Entro fine gennaio oltre 1 milione di nuclei familiari devono aggiorare l'indicatore della situazione economica equivalente scaduto a fine 2019 continua a leggere...
Da Guareschi a Pellico, i riferimenti letterari di Salvini nella campagna elettorale per l’Emilia Romagna

Politica Redazione web - 0
Da Guareschi a Pellico, i riferimenti letterari di Salvini nella campagna elettorale per l'Emilia Romagna crescono man mano che si avvicina l'appuntamento con il...
