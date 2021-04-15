Rodrigues (G10 Favelas) : “We will get out of this crisis if we come together”

By João Marcelo

The new Coronavirus pandemic opened up many of the problems that Brazil has faced for years, including hunger. Food security in the country has been declining, and it is not only because of the pandemic. In 2018, the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) recommended that Brazil encourage food care and implement food access programs to ensure food security for Brazilians. In the current scenario, this concern has become even more evident, especially in the country’s slums and peripheries.

As a result, some initiatives seek to combat these problems, such as the G10 Favelas. The project was born in the Paraisópolis favela, one of the largest favelas in the city of São Paulo. In an interview with Dire agency, the president of G10 Favelas, Gilson Rodrigues, told about the project and what efforts are being made to help these people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The G10 Favelas was born from the idea of â€‹â€‹bringing together the leaders of 10 major favelas in the country and showing the financial potential that there are local opportunities. “The G10 favelas is a block of leaders and social entrepreneurs from the 10 largest favelas in the country. Add these 10 slums that together consume in their domestic trade about 7 billion reais. The project was born so that through the union of these favelas these entrepreneurial leaders can act together, inspired by the G7 and G20 of rich countries. In other words, we are positioning ourselves as rich favelas and not as a needy or violent favela, but seeking to create a new look at the approximation of government funds and investments ”said Gilson Rodrigues. For this, an initiative with a structure to meet the demands of its representatives, one of the forms of organization of the movement is through the Street Presidents, who are volunteers responsible for gathering the demands and needs of their neighbors and taking this to the project team.

In addition to the collection of basic food baskets and donations for the residents of Paraisópolis, the G10 needed to take the lead in offering outpatient medical assistance to the community, since the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU), which is part of the public health network, does not serves the region. Gilson assesses that there is a lack of state presence, mainly in the fight against the pandemic, “The performance of the public authorities during the pandemic process is a shame. Concretely, there is a lack of public policies to think about the favela. It is here that water is lacking, it is here that the SAMU service does not come, large families live in small houses. In other words, it is impossible to follow the WHO recommendations, so much so that the data show that the people who are most contaminated and die of COVID-19 in Brazil are slum dwellers ”.

Hunger caused by unemployment has been a problem since the beginning of the pandemic and the situation has only worsened over time. At the beginning of the outbreak, organizers estimate that they were able to distribute around 10,000 lunch boxes a day, but earlier this year that number dropped to an average of 700 lunch boxes a day. The worsening scenario and the decrease in donations made the G10 launch campaigns to try to alleviate this situation. One of these actions was the Panela Vazia movement, which seeks to raise awareness among the population about the reality of hunger that plagues many Brazilians in the pandemic. The movement has already carried out peaceful demonstrations to give visibility to the cause.

Thanks to collective efforts, donations have increased and today more residents of the community are able to be served, but there is still much to be done. Gilson calls for people to look more empathetically at the situation in the favelas. “It is important that in this crisis we do not experience two Brazils, one from the home office and the other from hunger. We will only be able to get out of this crisis if we come together. We don’t want to be part of the problem, we want to be part of the solution, that’s why we are organized here, mobilizing street presidents and doing our part. When before, people only expected us to go to the avenue to burn tires, to look at what we are doing and to help us overcome this crisis, because together we are stronger ”.

BRASILE, RENTEL (ONG GARANDO FALCOES): “DISUGUAGLIANZE PRIMA SFIDA”

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – “Veniamo da un periodo crescente di estrema povertà, purtroppo. Parlare di fame e insicurezza alimentare per milioni di brasiliani è molto triste per un Paese che sta crescendo. La pandemia ha svelato quanto sia profonda la vulnerabilità sociale”. A parlare con l’agenzia Dire è Nina Rentel, direttrice dell’ong Gerando Falcoes. Con la missione di “costruire ponti e abbattere muri”, l’ong opera nelle periferie e nelle baraccopoli, realizzando progetti su sport e cultura rivolti a bambini e adolescenti e offrendo percorsi di formazione professionale per giovani e adulti. Con l’arrivo della pandemia di Covid-19, l’organizzazione si è impegnata a minimizzare l’impatto della crisi sulle persone in situazioni vulnerabili, raccogliendo fondi per distribuire pacchi alimentari. Nel 2020, le donazioni hanno superato i 26 milioni di reais – 1,3 milioni di euro – permettendo di assistere circa 85mila famiglie.

La direttrice prosegue: “Lavoriamo in baraccopoli estremamente povere, prive di ogni servizio. Le misure di distanziamento sociale e le chiusure hanno avuto un forte impatto. Il secondo lockdown ha spinto le persone alla fame molto rapidamente e a questo purtroppo non è corrisposto un rapido aumento nelle donazioni”. La seconda ondata della pandemia in Brasile ha fatto registrare un numero crescente di decessi dall’inizio del 2021. Secondo uno studio condotto dalla Rete brasiliana per la ricerca sulla sovranità e la sicurezza alimentare e nutrizionale (Rede Pensam), 19 milioni di brasiliani hanno sofferto la fame negli ultimi mesi continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento