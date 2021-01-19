Roma fuori dalla Coppa Italia: Verde castiga i giallorossi in nove, caos sesto cambio

La cronaca di Roma-Spezia, gara degli ottavi di finale di Coppa Italia 2020-21 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Roma, Fonseca: “In questo momento va tutto male. Sesto cambio? Ne parleremo”

Redazione web - 0
La conferenza stampa di Paulo Fonseca dopo Roma-Spezia degli ottavi di finale di Coppa Italia 2020-21 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

ULTIM’ORA – SKY: “De Laurentiis blocca la cessione di Milik al Marsiglia!” – I motivi

Redazione web - 0
Gianluca Di Marzio, noto esperto di mercato, è intervenuto a Sky Sport e ha riferito le ultime sull'annosa questione del trasferimento di Arek Milik....
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Lo Spezia miete un’altra vittima illustre, ora c’è il Napoli! Arriva anche un comunicato del club azzurro

Redazione web - 0
All'Olimpico di Roma i giallorossi di Paulo Fonseca vengono clamorosamente eliminati dallo Spezia (che dopo aver battuto il Napoli in campionato miete la seconda...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

La mia notte al checkpoint Washington DC

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Duecentomila bandiere e 26 mila militari. Cosa sta succedendo? I repubblicani denunciano una “occupazione militare”, battaglia politica contro i dem. Di certo,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, la protesta di ristoratori e barman: «Tra divieti e rinvii stiamo morendo»

Redazione web - 0
L'iniziativa a Castel San'Angelo degli imprenditori dell'associazione Italian Hospitality Network. "Non ha alcun senso penalizzare i bar se poi possono fare l'asporto, anche di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Secondo il leader dei repubblicani è stato Trump a istigare l’assalto al Campidoglio

Redazione web - 0
AGI – I sostenitori di Donald Trump che hanno assaltato il Campidoglio degli Stati Uniti sono stati “istigati” dal presidente uscente con “bugie”. A...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Nazifascismo, dal Ghetto a Trastevere altre 21 pietre d’inciampo per le vittime

Redazione web - 0
Il ricordo di "zia Graziella». In città oltre trecento blocchetti con nomi e date. Le ultime cerimonie a Portico d'Ottavia, via Arenula e piazza...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La mia notte al checkpoint Washington DC

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Duecentomila bandiere e 26 mila militari. Cosa sta succedendo? I repubblicani denunciano una “occupazione militare”, battaglia politica contro i dem. Di certo,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, la protesta di ristoratori e barman: «Tra divieti e rinvii stiamo morendo»

Redazione web - 0
L'iniziativa a Castel San'Angelo degli imprenditori dell'associazione Italian Hospitality Network. "Non ha alcun senso penalizzare i bar se poi possono fare l'asporto, anche di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Secondo il leader dei repubblicani è stato Trump a istigare l’assalto al Campidoglio

Redazione web - 0
AGI – I sostenitori di Donald Trump che hanno assaltato il Campidoglio degli Stati Uniti sono stati “istigati” dal presidente uscente con “bugie”. A...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Nazifascismo, dal Ghetto a Trastevere altre 21 pietre d’inciampo per le vittime

Redazione web - 0
Il ricordo di "zia Graziella». In città oltre trecento blocchetti con nomi e date. Le ultime cerimonie a Portico d'Ottavia, via Arenula e piazza...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Roma, Fonseca: “In questo momento va tutto male. Sesto cambio? Ne parleremo”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La conferenza stampa di Paulo Fonseca dopo Roma-Spezia degli ottavi di finale di Coppa Italia 2020-21 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

ULTIM’ORA – SKY: “De Laurentiis blocca la cessione di Milik al Marsiglia!” – I motivi

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Gianluca Di Marzio, noto esperto di mercato, è intervenuto a Sky Sport e ha riferito le ultime sull'annosa questione del trasferimento di Arek Milik....
Continua a leggere

Lo Spezia miete un’altra vittima illustre, ora c’è il Napoli! Arriva anche un comunicato del club azzurro

Calcio Redazione web - 0
All'Olimpico di Roma i giallorossi di Paulo Fonseca vengono clamorosamente eliminati dallo Spezia (che dopo aver battuto il Napoli in campionato miete la seconda...
Continua a leggere

Roma-Spezia 2-4 d.t.s, le pagelle giallorosse: è un naufragio tragicomico

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le pagelle giallorosse dopo Roma-Spezia, gara degli ottavi di finale di Coppa Italia 2020-21 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli