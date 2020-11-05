Roma, tutto facile con il Cluj. 5-0 e primo posto nel girone: si sblocca Borja Mayoral

La cronaca della gara Roma-Cluj, valida per la 3ª giornata di Europa League. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Demme: “Brutti i primi 30 minuti. Gol? Sono felice per la squadra, quando gioco do tutto”

Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli vince in rimonta sul Rijeka per 2-1. Un match che è partita in salita per gli azzurri visto il gol al 13'...
Calcio

Gattuso in conferenza: “Primi minuti imbarazzanti, meritavamo il 2-0. Contento della ripresa”

Redazione web - 0
Rino Gattuso, tecnico del Napoli, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni in conferenza stampa. L'allenatore ha commentato la vittoria degli azzurri contro il Rijeka in Europa...
Calcio

Iannicelli critico verso un azzurro: “Male anche in quei pochi palloni giocabili che ha ricevuto”

Redazione web - 0
Peppe Iannicelli, giornalista di Canale 21 presente a Fiume, è intervenuto in diretta televisiva sulla nota emittente napoletana e ha commentato la sfida di...
Napoli

Coronavirus nel Lazio, 2.735 nuovi casi in crescita. 35 decessi

Redazione web - 0
Oltre 30mila i tamponi eseguiti. In provincia la situazione maggiormente critica in provincia di Latina Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus...
Napoli

Roma, paura alla Balduina: colpi d’arma da fuoco in strada

Redazione web - 0
Accertamenti in corso da parte dei carabinieri dopo la segnalazione arrivata al 112. Non ci sarebbero feriti, ma si indaga per ricostruire la vicenda...
Pozzuoli

Bonus vacanze, stanziati 1,7 miliardi ma utilizzati solo 700 milioni  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bonus vacanze, stanziati 1,7 miliardi ma utilizzati solo 700 milioni proviene da Notiziedi....
Napoli

Roma, «È un abuso», poi mandavano le vittime da amici per la sanatoria: arrestati due funzionari e un vigile

Redazione web - 0
"A Roma tolleranza zero per le mele marce» ha scritto in un tweet la sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi Continua a leggere sul...
Demme: “Brutti i primi 30 minuti. Gol? Sono felice per la squadra, quando gioco do tutto”

Calcio
Il Napoli vince in rimonta sul Rijeka per 2-1. Un match che è partita in salita per gli azzurri visto il gol al 13'...
Gattuso in conferenza: “Primi minuti imbarazzanti, meritavamo il 2-0. Contento della ripresa”

Calcio
Rino Gattuso, tecnico del Napoli, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni in conferenza stampa. L'allenatore ha commentato la vittoria degli azzurri contro il Rijeka in Europa...
Iannicelli critico verso un azzurro: “Male anche in quei pochi palloni giocabili che ha ricevuto”

Calcio
Peppe Iannicelli, giornalista di Canale 21 presente a Fiume, è intervenuto in diretta televisiva sulla nota emittente napoletana e ha commentato la sfida di...
Europa League, Rijeka battuto: Fabian Ruiz esulta: “Bella vittoria ragazzi”

Calcio
Il Napoli supera il Rijeka per 2-1 e vola in testa al girone F di Europa League. Fabian Ruiz esprime tutta la sua soddisfazione...
