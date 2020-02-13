Sabato 15 febbraio a Napoli giornata per diventare donatori di midollo

I giovani tra i 18 e i 35 anni si possono iscrivere al registro internazionale

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Lavoro: Ericsson annuncia 150 esuberi, 28 a Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Exi annuncia procedura collettiva licenziamento continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, i fratelli Tuccillo nel cast de «Il commissario Montalbano»

Redazione web - 0
Peppe e Luigi, figli del noto avvocato Enrico, parteciparono alla 14esima edizione del Grande Fratello. Saranno nell'episodio inedito della fiction "La rete di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Concorsone, De Luca: “Assumeremo comunque 10mila persone”

Redazione web - 0
“La Regione Campania fa un concorso per mandare a lavorare diecimila giovani diplomati e laureati presso 240 Comuni, presso la Corte di Appello di...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Lavoro: Ericsson annuncia 150 esuberi, 28 a Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Exi annuncia procedura collettiva licenziamento continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, i fratelli Tuccillo nel cast de «Il commissario Montalbano»

Redazione web - 0
Peppe e Luigi, figli del noto avvocato Enrico, parteciparono alla 14esima edizione del Grande Fratello. Saranno nell'episodio inedito della fiction "La rete di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Concorsone, De Luca: “Assumeremo comunque 10mila persone”

Redazione web - 0
“La Regione Campania fa un concorso per mandare a lavorare diecimila giovani diplomati e laureati presso 240 Comuni, presso la Corte di Appello di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Guida Editori compie 100 anni: l’anniversario

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento allo Spazio Guida di via Bisignano 11, il 14 febbraio (ore 17.30), per il primo evento delle celebrazioni per il centenario della...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Lavoro: Ericsson annuncia 150 esuberi, 28 a Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Exi annuncia procedura collettiva licenziamento continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, i fratelli Tuccillo nel cast de «Il commissario Montalbano»

Redazione web - 0
Peppe e Luigi, figli del noto avvocato Enrico, parteciparono alla 14esima edizione del Grande Fratello. Saranno nell'episodio inedito della fiction "La rete di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Concorsone, De Luca: “Assumeremo comunque 10mila persone”

Redazione web - 0
“La Regione Campania fa un concorso per mandare a lavorare diecimila giovani diplomati e laureati presso 240 Comuni, presso la Corte di Appello di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Guida Editori compie 100 anni: l’anniversario

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento allo Spazio Guida di via Bisignano 11, il 14 febbraio (ore 17.30), per il primo evento delle celebrazioni per il centenario della...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Lavoro: Ericsson annuncia 150 esuberi, 28 a Napoli

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Exi annuncia procedura collettiva licenziamento continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Napoli, i fratelli Tuccillo nel cast de «Il commissario Montalbano»

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Peppe e Luigi, figli del noto avvocato Enrico, parteciparono alla 14esima edizione del Grande Fratello. Saranno nell'episodio inedito della fiction "La rete di...
Continua a leggere

Concorsone, De Luca: “Assumeremo comunque 10mila persone”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
“La Regione Campania fa un concorso per mandare a lavorare diecimila giovani diplomati e laureati presso 240 Comuni, presso la Corte di Appello di...
Continua a leggere

Guida Editori compie 100 anni: l’anniversario

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento allo Spazio Guida di via Bisignano 11, il 14 febbraio (ore 17.30), per il primo evento delle celebrazioni per il centenario della...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli