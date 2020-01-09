Sampdoria, dal Napoli arriva difensore Tonelli

Il giocatore potrebbe essere a Genova già nelle prossime ore

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Inter, Marotta: “Vidal è uno dei nostri obiettivi”. Poi fa un gesto eloquente su Politano e Young

Redazione web - 0
​Dichiarazioni importanti dell'amministratore delegato dell'​Inter, Beppe Marotta, che, all'uscita dagli uffici della Lega Calcio dove è stato presentato il nuovo album di figurine della...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Matuidi avvisa la Roma: “La Juve gioca solo per vincere però dobbiamo fare di più”

Redazione web - 0
​Blaise Matuidi, centrocampista della ​Juventus, presenta la sfida di domenica prossima contro la Roma. Il mediano francese ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport,...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Napoli, Allan: “Non meritiamo questa classifica. Lazio? Ci sarà da soffrire”

Redazione web - 0
Il brasiliano: "Con l'Inter abbiamo giocato alla pari, ma è un momento dove veniamo puniti al primo errore. Gattuso? Con lui un bel rapporto,...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Napoli, il marasma che attira i turisti

Redazione web - 0
Il commento continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bimbo autistico escluso dalla recita di Natale: oggi iscritto in una nuova scuola

Redazione web - 0
La mamma: "Ci ha aiutato il sindaco di Afragola" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Lite tra extracomunitari a Salerno, tre feriti

Redazione web - 0
Utilizzata anche un'arma da taglio, indagano i carabinieri continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Entra in casa del sindaco e lo aggredisce: arrestato in Irpinia

Redazione web - 0
Il 25enne ha avuto la peggio nella colluttazione con il primo cittadino di Moschiano continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, il marasma che attira i turisti

Redazione web - 0
Il commento continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bimbo autistico escluso dalla recita di Natale: oggi iscritto in una nuova scuola

Redazione web - 0
La mamma: "Ci ha aiutato il sindaco di Afragola" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Lite tra extracomunitari a Salerno, tre feriti

Redazione web - 0
Utilizzata anche un'arma da taglio, indagano i carabinieri continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Entra in casa del sindaco e lo aggredisce: arrestato in Irpinia

Redazione web - 0
Il 25enne ha avuto la peggio nella colluttazione con il primo cittadino di Moschiano continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Inter, Marotta: “Vidal è uno dei nostri obiettivi”. Poi fa un gesto eloquente su Politano e Young

Calcio Redazione web - 0
​Dichiarazioni importanti dell'amministratore delegato dell'​Inter, Beppe Marotta, che, all'uscita dagli uffici della Lega Calcio dove è stato presentato il nuovo album di figurine della...
Continua a leggere

Matuidi avvisa la Roma: “La Juve gioca solo per vincere però dobbiamo fare di più”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
​Blaise Matuidi, centrocampista della ​Juventus, presenta la sfida di domenica prossima contro la Roma. Il mediano francese ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport,...
Continua a leggere

Napoli, Allan: “Non meritiamo questa classifica. Lazio? Ci sarà da soffrire”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il brasiliano: "Con l'Inter abbiamo giocato alla pari, ma è un momento dove veniamo puniti al primo errore. Gattuso? Con lui un bel rapporto,...
Continua a leggere

Bizzotto: “Demme è un giocatore da Napoli. Può essere paragonato ad un azzurro”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli è ormai ad un passo dall'arrivo di Demme che sarà a disposizione di Gattuso già domani e seguirà la squadra nel viaggio...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli