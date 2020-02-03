Sampdoria-Napoli 2-4, il tabellino

I dati della gara valida per la ventiduesima giornata

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Insigne: “Possiamo qualificarci per la Champions ma ora dobbiamo pensare a partita dopo partita”

Redazione web - 0
Lorenzo Insigne, è intervenuto appena al termine del match tra Sampdoria e Napoli ai microfoni di Sky, dopo la vittoria per 4-2 degli azzurri. LE...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Samp-Napoli 2-4: Gattuso vince ancora e rivede l’Europa

Redazione web - 0
Milik, Elmas, Demme e Mertens regalano la seconda vittoria consecutiva agli azzurri. A Ranieri non bastano i gol degli ex Quagliarella e Gabbiadini continua...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Sampdoria-Napoli 2-4: le pagelle della squadra allenata da Gennaro Gattuso

Redazione web - 0
Segui 90min su Facebook, Instagram e Telegram per restare aggiornato sulle ultime news dal mondo del Napoli della Serie A! È terminata la sfida...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

A Napoli Flash Mob di San Valentino per celebrare l’amore universale

Redazione web - 0
Mutart in collaborazione con Grande Napoli, Poesie Metropolitane, Vivere Napoli, ArteRunning, Il Mondo di Suk e il Musicista Davide di Pinto promuovono la quarta...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bambino di 9 anni investito da un’auto: ricoverato al Santobono

Redazione web - 0
Un bambino di 9 anni è stato ricoverato all'ospedale Santobono di Napoli, dopo essere stato investito da un'auto. L'incidente era avvenuto ad Avellino nel primo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli jazz Winter 2020: segio Caputo Quintet

Redazione web - 0
Venerdì 7 febbraio al teatro Acacia a Napoli continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Al teatro Lendi, Serena Autieri in “Rosso Napoletano. Quattro giornate d’amore”

Redazione web - 0
Dal 5 al 7 febbraio, alle 21 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

A Napoli Flash Mob di San Valentino per celebrare l’amore universale

Redazione web - 0
Mutart in collaborazione con Grande Napoli, Poesie Metropolitane, Vivere Napoli, ArteRunning, Il Mondo di Suk e il Musicista Davide di Pinto promuovono la quarta...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bambino di 9 anni investito da un’auto: ricoverato al Santobono

Redazione web - 0
Un bambino di 9 anni è stato ricoverato all'ospedale Santobono di Napoli, dopo essere stato investito da un'auto. L'incidente era avvenuto ad Avellino nel primo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli jazz Winter 2020: segio Caputo Quintet

Redazione web - 0
Venerdì 7 febbraio al teatro Acacia a Napoli continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Al teatro Lendi, Serena Autieri in “Rosso Napoletano. Quattro giornate d’amore”

Redazione web - 0
Dal 5 al 7 febbraio, alle 21 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Insigne: “Possiamo qualificarci per la Champions ma ora dobbiamo pensare a partita dopo partita”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Lorenzo Insigne, è intervenuto appena al termine del match tra Sampdoria e Napoli ai microfoni di Sky, dopo la vittoria per 4-2 degli azzurri. LE...
Continua a leggere

Samp-Napoli 2-4: Gattuso vince ancora e rivede l’Europa

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Milik, Elmas, Demme e Mertens regalano la seconda vittoria consecutiva agli azzurri. A Ranieri non bastano i gol degli ex Quagliarella e Gabbiadini continua...
Continua a leggere

Sampdoria-Napoli 2-4: le pagelle della squadra allenata da Gennaro Gattuso

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Segui 90min su Facebook, Instagram e Telegram per restare aggiornato sulle ultime news dal mondo del Napoli della Serie A! È terminata la sfida...
Continua a leggere

Sampdoria-Napoli 2-4, gli azzurri espugnano Marassi! Gattuso sente odore d’Europa

Calcio Redazione web - 0
​Segui 90min su Facebook, Instagram e Telegram per restare aggiornato sulle ultime news dal mondo del Napoli della Serie A! Sampdoria e Napoli ...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli