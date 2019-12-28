San Giorgio a Cremano, esplode bomba carta davanti a gioielleria

Danni al negozio e a un’auto parcheggiata in strada. Indagano i carabinieri

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Napoli, dottoressa picchiata nel Cto: denunciato un pregiudicato

Redazione web - 0
E' l'aggressione numero 105 dall'inizio dell'anno negli ospedali napoletani continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Gaetano Manfredi nuovo ministro dell’Università e Ricerca

Redazione web - 0
Il rettore dell'università Federico II di Napoli e presidente della Conferenza dei Rettori delle Università italiane è stato nominato dal premier Giuseppe Conte...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, proseguono le ricerche di Luca Assante: è scomparso a Natale

Redazione web - 0
Il fratello sui social: "Vi chiedo la massima condivisione, è affetto da bipolarismo" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Napoli, dottoressa picchiata nel Cto: denunciato un pregiudicato

Redazione web - 0
E' l'aggressione numero 105 dall'inizio dell'anno negli ospedali napoletani continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Gaetano Manfredi nuovo ministro dell’Università e Ricerca

Redazione web - 0
Il rettore dell'università Federico II di Napoli e presidente della Conferenza dei Rettori delle Università italiane è stato nominato dal premier Giuseppe Conte...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, proseguono le ricerche di Luca Assante: è scomparso a Natale

Redazione web - 0
Il fratello sui social: "Vi chiedo la massima condivisione, è affetto da bipolarismo" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Tumori, a Napoli un ambulatorio per parlarne in famiglia

Redazione web - 0
All'istituto Pascale incontri con una psicologa non solo per pazienti continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli, dottoressa picchiata nel Cto: denunciato un pregiudicato

Napoli Redazione web - 0
E' l'aggressione numero 105 dall'inizio dell'anno negli ospedali napoletani continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Gaetano Manfredi nuovo ministro dell’Università e Ricerca

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il rettore dell'università Federico II di Napoli e presidente della Conferenza dei Rettori delle Università italiane è stato nominato dal premier Giuseppe Conte...
Continua a leggere

Napoli, proseguono le ricerche di Luca Assante: è scomparso a Natale

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il fratello sui social: "Vi chiedo la massima condivisione, è affetto da bipolarismo" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Tumori, a Napoli un ambulatorio per parlarne in famiglia

Napoli Redazione web - 0
All'istituto Pascale incontri con una psicologa non solo per pazienti continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli