Sassuolo-Cagliari, ore 18.00: le formazioni ufficiali

Le formazioni ufficiali di Sassuolo-Cagliari, prima giornata di Serie A

Calcio

Gattuso: "Contento se Koulibaly resta. Nessun dubbio su di lui, è un professionista"

Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli parte col piede giusto in questa nuova Serie A e porta a casa i tre punti battendo il Parma per 2-0 grazie...
Calcio

Gianluca Vialli, un cuore diviso tra il blucerchiato e il bianconero

Redazione web - 0
A chiudere la prima domenica della Serie A 2020/2021, Juventus-Sampdoria. Una sfida speciale per Gianluca Vialli, ex di entrambe
Calcio

Juve, pazienza finita per Dzeko? Contatti ripresi per un altro attaccante

Redazione web - 0
Juventus, pazienza finita per Dzeko? Contatti ripresi per l'attaccante Giroud del Chelsea.
Napoli

Napoli

Napoli

Napoli

Napoli

Napoli

Napoli

Napoli

DAZN, Tiribocchi: "Osimhen è tutto quello che mancava al Napoli, sarà decisivo"

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Simone Tiribocchi, ex attaccante dell'Atalanta ed adesso opinionista per DAZN, è intervenuto ai microfoni dell'emittente stessa dopo la partita vinta dal Napoli contro il...
Continua a leggere
