Schembri “All dismissed foreign workers should leave Malta”

The government of Malta said that at this time of crisis as a result of the effect of the coronavirus on the maltese economy, the priority is to ensure the work of the Maltese people. “All dismissed foreigners should be deported,” Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said in parliament.

He insisted that the main objective of the Maltese government is the employment of the Maltese and Gozitans. “The moment that foreign workers lose their jobs, they will have to return to their country”.

There are already reports of foreigners who have been officially informed that their work have been terminated,

