Schembri “All dismissed foreign workers should leave Malta”

CONSIGLIATO DA 8

The government of Malta said that at this time of crisis as a result of the effect of the coronavirus on the maltese economy, the priority is to ensure the work of the Maltese people. “All dismissed foreigners should be deported,” Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said in parliament.

He insisted that the main objective of the Maltese government is the employment of the Maltese and Gozitans. “The moment that foreign workers lose their jobs, they will have to return to their country”.

There are already reports of foreigners who have been officially informed that their work have been terminated,

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Schembri “All dismissed foreign workers should leave Malta” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Politica

Ministro Economia Malta “Espellere stranieri senza lavoro”

Redazione web - 0
“Tutti gli stranieri che perdono il lavoro dovrebbero essere espulsi”. Lo ha detto il ministro dell'Economia di Malta Silvio Schembri, intervenendo in Parlamento. “Nel momento...
Continua a leggere
Politica

“Batteremo il coronavirus, poi l’Europa ci aiuti”, dice il ministro Boccia

Redazione web - 0
Il decreto Cura Italia è stato varato in un clima di unità nazionale che ha portato anche le opposizioni a smussare i toni della...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Coronavirus, ministro Economia Malta “Espellere stranieri senza lavoro”

Redazione web - 0
LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “Tutti gli stranieri che perdono il lavoro dovrebbero essere espulsi”. Lo ha detto il ministro dell'Economia di Malta Silvio...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, per Air Dolomiti stop a voli fino al 19 aprile 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, per Air Dolomiti stop a voli fino al 19 aprile proviene...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, Florenzi test negativo Ma al Valencia i positivi sono il 35%

Redazione web - 0
Buona notizia per il romanista, in prestito alla squadra spagnola: il tampone è risultato negativo. Il 30 giugno scadrà il prestito al Valencia e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

È morto Eduard Limonov

Redazione web - 0
E' morto a Mosca, all'età di 77 anni, lo scrittore e attivista politico russo Eduard Limonov. Lo ha confermato l'ufficio stampa del partito “Altra...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, Gallera: «In lombardia 1.640 decessi, 16.620 i positivi. Non uscite, controlli su celle telefoniche»

Redazione web - 0
L'assessore alla Salute, Giulio Gallera ha annunciato 16 nuovi posti letto in Terapia intensiva all'ospedale San Carlo. "E altrettanti saranno pronti fra meno...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, per Air Dolomiti stop a voli fino al 19 aprile 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, per Air Dolomiti stop a voli fino al 19 aprile proviene...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, Florenzi test negativo Ma al Valencia i positivi sono il 35%

Redazione web - 0
Buona notizia per il romanista, in prestito alla squadra spagnola: il tampone è risultato negativo. Il 30 giugno scadrà il prestito al Valencia e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

È morto Eduard Limonov

Redazione web - 0
E' morto a Mosca, all'età di 77 anni, lo scrittore e attivista politico russo Eduard Limonov. Lo ha confermato l'ufficio stampa del partito “Altra...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, Gallera: «In lombardia 1.640 decessi, 16.620 i positivi. Non uscite, controlli su celle telefoniche»

Redazione web - 0
L'assessore alla Salute, Giulio Gallera ha annunciato 16 nuovi posti letto in Terapia intensiva all'ospedale San Carlo. "E altrettanti saranno pronti fra meno...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Ministro Economia Malta “Espellere stranieri senza lavoro”

Politica Redazione web - 0
“Tutti gli stranieri che perdono il lavoro dovrebbero essere espulsi”. Lo ha detto il ministro dell'Economia di Malta Silvio Schembri, intervenendo in Parlamento. “Nel momento...
Continua a leggere

“Batteremo il coronavirus, poi l’Europa ci aiuti”, dice il ministro Boccia

Politica Redazione web - 0
Il decreto Cura Italia è stato varato in un clima di unità nazionale che ha portato anche le opposizioni a smussare i toni della...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, ministro Economia Malta “Espellere stranieri senza lavoro”

Politica Redazione web - 0
LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “Tutti gli stranieri che perdono il lavoro dovrebbero essere espulsi”. Lo ha detto il ministro dell'Economia di Malta Silvio...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, da Barilla 2 milioni per l’emergenza

Politica Redazione web - 0
Il Gruppo Barilla è vicino all'Italia che resiste e al suo territorio. L'azienda alimentare ha effettuato una donazione del valore complessivo di oltre 2...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli