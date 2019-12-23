Sciolto il Comune di Sant’Anastasia

La decisione del prefetto Carmela Pagano dopo le dimissioni di 10 consiglieri su 16

Napoli

Musei, Istat, nel 2018 record storico: Napoli è terza

Oltre 128 milioni di visitatori in Italia
Napoli

Omicidio a Portici, 38enne ucciso in una tabaccheria

L'agguato in via Università, indagini in corso
Napoli

Capri isolata, il cambio di turno del 118 arriva in elicottero

Personale in servizio da due giorni e mezzo a causa dello stop ai traghetti, malore per un medico. Il dg dell'Asl: "Impegno straordinario,...
