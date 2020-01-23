Scuola, open day all’istituto “Nuovo Bianchi”

Venerdì 24 e martedì 28 gennaio

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Scuola, Spadafora: “A breve l’ok per il campetto della Vittorino da Feltre”

Redazione web - 0
Dopo la campagna di "Repubblica" con il "Sabato delle idee", il ministro annuncia il via libera per l'istituto del Rione Villa continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Regionali, Sarracino al M5S: “Metta da parte il pregiudizio”. Ciarambino: “Goffa apertura”

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, Spadafora: “Avanti a prescindere dalle elezioni in Emilia Romagna”

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro dello Sport è in visita a Scampia per conoscere le realtà associative del quartiere continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Scuola, Spadafora: “A breve l’ok per il campetto della Vittorino da Feltre”

Redazione web - 0
Dopo la campagna di "Repubblica" con il "Sabato delle idee", il ministro annuncia il via libera per l'istituto del Rione Villa continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Regionali, Sarracino al M5S: “Metta da parte il pregiudizio”. Ciarambino: “Goffa apertura”

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, Spadafora: “Avanti a prescindere dalle elezioni in Emilia Romagna”

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro dello Sport è in visita a Scampia per conoscere le realtà associative del quartiere continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Giorno della memoria, otto medaglie d’onore ai deportati in lager nazisti

Redazione web - 0
Cerimonia in prefettura a Caserta continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Scuola, Spadafora: “A breve l’ok per il campetto della Vittorino da Feltre”

Redazione web - 0
Dopo la campagna di "Repubblica" con il "Sabato delle idee", il ministro annuncia il via libera per l'istituto del Rione Villa continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Regionali, Sarracino al M5S: “Metta da parte il pregiudizio”. Ciarambino: “Goffa apertura”

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, Spadafora: “Avanti a prescindere dalle elezioni in Emilia Romagna”

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro dello Sport è in visita a Scampia per conoscere le realtà associative del quartiere continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Giorno della memoria, otto medaglie d’onore ai deportati in lager nazisti

Redazione web - 0
Cerimonia in prefettura a Caserta continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Scuola, Spadafora: “A breve l’ok per il campetto della Vittorino da Feltre”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Dopo la campagna di "Repubblica" con il "Sabato delle idee", il ministro annuncia il via libera per l'istituto del Rione Villa continua a...
Continua a leggere

Regionali, Sarracino al M5S: “Metta da parte il pregiudizio”. Ciarambino: “Goffa apertura”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Napoli, Spadafora: “Avanti a prescindere dalle elezioni in Emilia Romagna”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il ministro dello Sport è in visita a Scampia per conoscere le realtà associative del quartiere continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Giorno della memoria, otto medaglie d’onore ai deportati in lager nazisti

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Cerimonia in prefettura a Caserta continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli