Serie A 2020-21, programmazione e dove vedere in TV le partite della 2ª giornata

La programmazione televisiva della seconda giornata di Serie A 2020-21. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

El Shaarawy a Formello per trattare con la Lazio?

- 0
La Lazio è alla ricerca di un esterno. Stephan El Shaarawy, ex attaccante della Roma, sarebbe finito nell'orbita dei biancocelesti di Lotito. continua a...
Calcio

Braglia: “L’Atalanta non lotta per lo scudetto, Napoli il terzo incomodo”

- 0
Simone Braglia, ex portiere, ha analizzato i possibili scenari di questa stagione di Serie A ai microfoni di TMW Radio. Di seguito le sue...
Calcio

Il City molla Koulibaly. La verità su Liverpool e Psg. Kalidou verso la permanenza a Napoli

- 0
Kalidou Kouibaly continua a interessare alcuni tra i club più importanti del mondo, ma il senegalese potrebbe restare al Napoli. continua a leggere sul...
Napoli

Sette le persone fermate per l’attacco all’arma bianca a Parigi

- 0
AGI – Sono sette le persone arrestate in relazione all'attacco davanti alla ex redazione della rivista satirica Charlie Hebdo a Parigi, in cui sono...
Napoli

Piccolo Teatro in tilt, lavoratori spaccati. Del Corno accusa la Regione

- 0
Teatro ancora senza direttore. La Cgil: "ostruzionismo» dal Pirellone. L'assessore: "Ci sono due membri del Cda che disertano le convocazioni, sono espressione della Regione...
Napoli

Il crollo degli affitti brevi, un proprietario su due cerca contratti «classici»

- 0
Studenti, da marzo gli alloggi vuoti sono aumentati del 290 per cento. Il mercato immobiliare si adatta: si toglie l'alloggio dai portali online e...
Napoli

Supermercati Auchan, 182 dipendenti finiscono in cassa integrazione

- 0
ll punto vendita chiuderà per passare al gruppo Conad, ceduta la struttura alla consociata Cospea, un gruppo di dipendenti si riunisce davanti al posto...
Napoli

© cittadinapoli