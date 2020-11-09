Serie A femminile 2020-21: i risultati della 7ª giornata e la classifica

I risultati della 7ª giornata della Serie A Femminile 2020-21 e la classifica. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

VIDEO | Lazaro, capolavoro con il Mönchengladbach: lo scorpione dell’austriaco fa il giro del mondo

Redazione web - 0
Gol capolavoro di Lazaro: spettacolare scorpione all'angolino che sta facendo il giro del mondo. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juventus-Napoli 3-0, altro capitolo legale: oggi il ricorso con De Laurentiis alla Corte d’Appello Federale

Redazione web - 0
Aurelio De Laurentiis interverrà personalmente in videoconferenza per spiegare la situazione del Napoli. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Italia, il punto sui convocati di Mancini: chi arriva a Coverciano e chi resta in isolamento

Redazione web - 0
Il punto sui convocati di Roberto Mancini per le tre sfide in 10 giorni dell'Italia. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Mascherine in classe, in difesa dei bambini e dei presidi

Redazione web - 0
Finché l'emergenza sanitaria non è peggiorata si è fatto di tutto per evitare ai ragazzi l'uso delle mascherine in classe. Ma ora il contesto...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid, «c’è troppa gente in giro» Ipotesi chiusura piazze prima delle 21

Redazione web - 0
Ieri folla in centro, in via del Corso, ma anche al mercato di Porta Portese, fatto aprire in extremis dopo la prima decisione di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La morte di Lisa, la madre accusa: «I trapianti non possono diventare una roulette russa»

Redazione web - 0
Prima il racconto-choc del papà che ha commosso il Web, ora l'appello della Soprintendente Margherita Eichberg, la mamma: "Donazione di pessima qualità, da gruppo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Perché gli oppositori di Lukashenko puntano su Joe Biden

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Oltre 400 manifestanti sono stati arrestati in Bielorussia durante le marce di protesta dell'opposizione a Minsk e in altre città per chiedere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Mascherine in classe, in difesa dei bambini e dei presidi

Redazione web - 0
Finché l'emergenza sanitaria non è peggiorata si è fatto di tutto per evitare ai ragazzi l'uso delle mascherine in classe. Ma ora il contesto...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid, «c’è troppa gente in giro» Ipotesi chiusura piazze prima delle 21

Redazione web - 0
Ieri folla in centro, in via del Corso, ma anche al mercato di Porta Portese, fatto aprire in extremis dopo la prima decisione di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La morte di Lisa, la madre accusa: «I trapianti non possono diventare una roulette russa»

Redazione web - 0
Prima il racconto-choc del papà che ha commosso il Web, ora l'appello della Soprintendente Margherita Eichberg, la mamma: "Donazione di pessima qualità, da gruppo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Perché gli oppositori di Lukashenko puntano su Joe Biden

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Oltre 400 manifestanti sono stati arrestati in Bielorussia durante le marce di protesta dell'opposizione a Minsk e in altre città per chiedere...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

VIDEO | Lazaro, capolavoro con il Mönchengladbach: lo scorpione dell’austriaco fa il giro del mondo

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Gol capolavoro di Lazaro: spettacolare scorpione all'angolino che sta facendo il giro del mondo. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Juventus-Napoli 3-0, altro capitolo legale: oggi il ricorso con De Laurentiis alla Corte d’Appello Federale

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Aurelio De Laurentiis interverrà personalmente in videoconferenza per spiegare la situazione del Napoli. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Italia, il punto sui convocati di Mancini: chi arriva a Coverciano e chi resta in isolamento

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il punto sui convocati di Roberto Mancini per le tre sfide in 10 giorni dell'Italia. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Gattuso bacchetta i giornalisti, ma il Napoli può davvero vincere lo Scudetto?

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Gennaro Gattuso non vuole sentirne parlare, ma questo Napoli può davvero vincere lo Scudetto? continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli