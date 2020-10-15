Serie A, programmazione e dove vedere in TV le partite della 4ª giornata

La programmazione della 4ª giornata di Serie A della stagione 2020-21. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Il Napoli prepara la difesa, andrà alla Corte d’Appello federale. Video, e-mail e dati: cosa presenteranno i legali

Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli è pronto ad appellarsi alla sentenza del Giudice Sportivo, il quale ha imposto il 3-0 a tavolino e il punto di penalizzazione,...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Eriksen, che frecciata all’Inter: “Bello essere in Nazionale, qui mi fanno giocare”

Redazione web - 0
Christian Eriksen ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni in conferenza stampa dopo la vittoria della sua Danimarca per 0-1 contro l'Inghilterra. continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Agnelli punge il Napoli: “Non si può recuperare la gara, calendario corto”

Redazione web - 0
Andrea Agnelli, presidente della Juventus, è intervenuto poco fa in conferenza stampa presso la sala “Gianni e Umberto Agnelli” dell'Allianz Stadium. Incontro instaurato a...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Kamala Harris sospende la campagna elettorale, due casi nello staff

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La candidata democratica per la vice presidenza degli Stati Uniti, Kamala Harris, ha sospeso i suoi viaggi elettorali a causa dell'emersione di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Corsico, bloccata la connessione: la scuola con i tablet al posto dei libri ora usa i foglietti

Redazione web - 0
Al Falcone Righi la direzione aveva varato la rivoluzione per prevenire il contagio: i libri di testo caricati in versione digitale. Ma non funziona...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

America2020: blitz di Trump a Miami, swing del voto in Florida

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Oggi c'è un dibattito che non c'è. La data è quella giusta, perché quello che non c'è è quello che doveva...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rose del deserto: biscotti croccanti fuori e morbidi all’interno

Redazione web - 0
Le rose del deserto sono dei deliziosi biscotti croccanti fuori e morbidi all'interno, ideali per colazione o merenda. Scopriamo la ricetta. Le rose del...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Kamala Harris sospende la campagna elettorale, due casi nello staff

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La candidata democratica per la vice presidenza degli Stati Uniti, Kamala Harris, ha sospeso i suoi viaggi elettorali a causa dell'emersione di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Corsico, bloccata la connessione: la scuola con i tablet al posto dei libri ora usa i foglietti

Redazione web - 0
Al Falcone Righi la direzione aveva varato la rivoluzione per prevenire il contagio: i libri di testo caricati in versione digitale. Ma non funziona...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

America2020: blitz di Trump a Miami, swing del voto in Florida

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Oggi c'è un dibattito che non c'è. La data è quella giusta, perché quello che non c'è è quello che doveva...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rose del deserto: biscotti croccanti fuori e morbidi all’interno

Redazione web - 0
Le rose del deserto sono dei deliziosi biscotti croccanti fuori e morbidi all'interno, ideali per colazione o merenda. Scopriamo la ricetta. Le rose del...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Il Napoli prepara la difesa, andrà alla Corte d’Appello federale. Video, e-mail e dati: cosa presenteranno i legali

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli è pronto ad appellarsi alla sentenza del Giudice Sportivo, il quale ha imposto il 3-0 a tavolino e il punto di penalizzazione,...
Continua a leggere

Eriksen, che frecciata all’Inter: “Bello essere in Nazionale, qui mi fanno giocare”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Christian Eriksen ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni in conferenza stampa dopo la vittoria della sua Danimarca per 0-1 contro l'Inghilterra. continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Agnelli punge il Napoli: “Non si può recuperare la gara, calendario corto”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Andrea Agnelli, presidente della Juventus, è intervenuto poco fa in conferenza stampa presso la sala “Gianni e Umberto Agnelli” dell'Allianz Stadium. Incontro instaurato a...
Continua a leggere

Icardi, che nostalgia. Maurito ricorda la tripletta al Milan: “Non si dimentica”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Mauro Icardi non ha dimenticato gli anni trascorsi con la maglia dell'Inter e un suo goal in un derby. continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli