Serie speciali Mini, ecco il piccolo bolide

Solo 35 esemplari per la John Cooper Works Challenge Edition

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Motori

Addio mal d’auto, ci penserà un software

Redazione web - 0
Jaguar-Land Rover sta sviluppando un programma per ridurre le sollecitazioni legate a frenate, curve e accelerazioni durante il viaggio che causano il diffuso...
Continua a leggere
Motori

Auto, la rivincita del grigio: ecco la top ten italiana dei colori

Redazione web - 0
Donne e uomini, almeno nelle tinte, uniti nella scelta: bianco, nero e il mix dei due che tanto piaceva a James Bond, ai...
Continua a leggere
Motori

Volvo controcorrente, vendite mondiali in crescita del 14%

Redazione web - 0
Il marchio svedese di proprietà della cinese Geely inverte il trend e realizza un vero e proprio boom di mercato. Qualità, nuovi modelli...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Se Biden venisse eletto alla Casa Bianca, in qualche modo “farebbe male a Dio”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Se Joe Biden venisse eletto alla Casa Bianca, in qualche modo “farebbe male a Dio”: parlando a Cleveland, in Ohio, il presidente...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

L’Africa ha superato il milione di contagi per il Covid. I morti sono 22 mila

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'Africa ha superato la soglia del milione di contagi da Covid-19 mentre registra poco più di 22 mila morti. Da notare che...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Negli Usa ci sono stati più di duemila morti in 24 ore per il Covid

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Ci sono stati più di duemila morti in 24 ore in Usa a causa del Covid-19; ed è la prima volta in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Libano, Di Maio parla con collega Beirut: “Pronti ad assistenza”

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro degli Esteri, Luigi Di Maio, ha avuto oggi un colloquio telefonico con il ministro degli Esteri libanese, Charbel Wehbe, al quale ha...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Se Biden venisse eletto alla Casa Bianca, in qualche modo “farebbe male a Dio”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Se Joe Biden venisse eletto alla Casa Bianca, in qualche modo “farebbe male a Dio”: parlando a Cleveland, in Ohio, il presidente...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

L’Africa ha superato il milione di contagi per il Covid. I morti sono 22 mila

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'Africa ha superato la soglia del milione di contagi da Covid-19 mentre registra poco più di 22 mila morti. Da notare che...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Negli Usa ci sono stati più di duemila morti in 24 ore per il Covid

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Ci sono stati più di duemila morti in 24 ore in Usa a causa del Covid-19; ed è la prima volta in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Libano, Di Maio parla con collega Beirut: “Pronti ad assistenza”

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro degli Esteri, Luigi Di Maio, ha avuto oggi un colloquio telefonico con il ministro degli Esteri libanese, Charbel Wehbe, al quale ha...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Addio mal d’auto, ci penserà un software

Motori Redazione web - 0
Jaguar-Land Rover sta sviluppando un programma per ridurre le sollecitazioni legate a frenate, curve e accelerazioni durante il viaggio che causano il diffuso...
Continua a leggere

Auto, la rivincita del grigio: ecco la top ten italiana dei colori

Motori Redazione web - 0
Donne e uomini, almeno nelle tinte, uniti nella scelta: bianco, nero e il mix dei due che tanto piaceva a James Bond, ai...
Continua a leggere

Volvo controcorrente, vendite mondiali in crescita del 14%

Motori Redazione web - 0
Il marchio svedese di proprietà della cinese Geely inverte il trend e realizza un vero e proprio boom di mercato. Qualità, nuovi modelli...
Continua a leggere

Mercedes, la via elettrica arriva in Cina

Motori Redazione web - 0
La casa tedesca ha acquistato una partecipazione in Farasis Energy, società cinese produttrice di batterie. Una scelta strategica continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli