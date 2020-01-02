Sicurezza, De Luca: potenziata la videosorveglianza a Napoli est

L’attuazione nelle prime settimane del 2020

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Sanità, dottoressa aggredita in ospedale a Napoli

Redazione web - 0
All'inizio dell'anno due aggressioni in poche ore ai medici, denunciate dalla pagina Facebook "Nessuno Tocchi Ippocrate" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Epifania a Capodimonte: ingresso gratuito nella prima domenica del 2020

Redazione web - 0
Sabato 4 gennaio speciale laboratorio di botanica “Tra bacche e stelle di Natale” continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Potenza, incendiata auto del vice sindaco di Vietri

Redazione web - 0
Da accertare le cause dell'accaduto. Sindaco Giordano: "Da due anni subiamo minacce" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Sicurezza, De Luca: potenziata la videosorveglianza a Napoli est

Redazione web - 0
L'attuazione nelle prime settimane del 2020 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Epifania a Capodimonte: ingresso gratuito nella prima domenica del 2020

Redazione web - 0
Sabato 4 gennaio speciale laboratorio di botanica “Tra bacche e stelle di Natale” continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Potenza, incendiata auto del vice sindaco di Vietri

Redazione web - 0
Da accertare le cause dell'accaduto. Sindaco Giordano: "Da due anni subiamo minacce" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, 20 mila botti sequestrati, 35 persone denunciate

Redazione web - 0
Le operazioni messe in campo dai carabinieri a dicembre continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Sanità, dottoressa aggredita in ospedale a Napoli

Napoli Redazione web - 0
All'inizio dell'anno due aggressioni in poche ore ai medici, denunciate dalla pagina Facebook "Nessuno Tocchi Ippocrate" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Epifania a Capodimonte: ingresso gratuito nella prima domenica del 2020

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Sabato 4 gennaio speciale laboratorio di botanica “Tra bacche e stelle di Natale” continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potenza, incendiata auto del vice sindaco di Vietri

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Da accertare le cause dell'accaduto. Sindaco Giordano: "Da due anni subiamo minacce" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Napoli, 20 mila botti sequestrati, 35 persone denunciate

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Le operazioni messe in campo dai carabinieri a dicembre continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli