Sorteggio Euro Under 21: l’Italia sorride a metà, le avversarie degli Azzurrini nella fase a gironi

Urne non favorevole per l’Italia Under 21 in vista dell’Europeo di categoria. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Fiorentina Women, impresa sfiorata in Champions League: 2-2 con lo Slavia Praga

0
La Fiorentina ha pareggiato 2-2 contro lo Slavia Praga nella gara di andata dei sedicesimi della Women's Champions League. continua a leggere sul sito...
Calcio

Damiani: “Il rifiuto di Paolo Rossi al Napoli fece infuriare i tifosi azzurri, lo fischiarono tutti”

0
Oscar Damiani, ex calciatore di Juventus e Napoli, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli nel corso della trasmissione Radio Goal. Il...
Calcio

Giuntoli: “Speriamo di onorare al meglio il Maradona. Vi racconto il mio ricordo di Paolo Rossi”

0
Il direttore sportivo del Napoli, Cristiano Giuntoli, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni quest'oggi a Sky Sport nel pre-partita del match contro la Real Sociedad in...
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus: SUDeFUTURI, a confronto su innovazione spazi e rigenerazione 

0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus: SUDeFUTURI, a confronto su innovazione spazi e rigenerazione proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Pozzuoli

Giovanni Fiori: ‘Al paese serve politica industriale e riforma Pa’ 

0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Giovanni Fiori: ‘Al paese serve politica industriale e riforma Pa' proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Napoli

«Covid, più che raddoppiati i poveri» La nuova «Michelin» di Sant’Egidio

0
Esce la trentunesima edizione della guida che indica "dove mangiare, dormire e lavarsi» a Roma. Via alla campagna per distribuire cibo e regali a...
Napoli

I genitori di Giulio Regeni: «Conte e Di Maio cosa stanno facendo per la verità?». Fico: quadro agghiacciante

0
I genitori del ricercatore friulano in conferenza stampa con l'avvocata Alessandra Ballerini: "La commissione di inchiesta faccia chiarezza sulle responsabilità italiane». Il presidente della...
0
0
0
0
Fiorentina Women, impresa sfiorata in Champions League: 2-2 con lo Slavia Praga

Calcio
La Fiorentina ha pareggiato 2-2 contro lo Slavia Praga nella gara di andata dei sedicesimi della Women's Champions League. continua a leggere sul sito...
Damiani: “Il rifiuto di Paolo Rossi al Napoli fece infuriare i tifosi azzurri, lo fischiarono tutti”

Calcio
Oscar Damiani, ex calciatore di Juventus e Napoli, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli nel corso della trasmissione Radio Goal. Il...
Giuntoli: “Speriamo di onorare al meglio il Maradona. Vi racconto il mio ricordo di Paolo Rossi”

Calcio
Il direttore sportivo del Napoli, Cristiano Giuntoli, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni quest'oggi a Sky Sport nel pre-partita del match contro la Real Sociedad in...
DIRETTA – Napoli-Real Sociedad, le scelte dei due tecnici

Calcio
CLICCA QUI O SU F5 PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA 18.15 - LE FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI: NAPOLI: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian, Bakayoko; Lozano, Zielinski,...
