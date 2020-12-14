Sorteggio Europa League: le avversarie di Milan, Napoli e Roma nei sedicesimi di finale

Il sorteggio completo dei sedicesimi di finale di Europa League 2020-21. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Gattuso: “Il Granada è un’ottima squadra, sarà dura. Sorteggio difficile”

Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli affronterà il Granada ai sedicesimi di finale di Europa League. Il Club spagnolo si è qualificato superando come seconda classificata il Girone E...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Trevisani: “Tra le italiane il Napoli ha l’avversaria più fastidiosa, vi spiego”

Redazione web - 0
Ai sedicesimi di Europa League il Napoli incontrerà il Granada e proprio sulla squadra spagnola si è espresso il giornalista di Sky Sport, Riccardo...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Report allenamento Napoli: Osimhen ancora a parte

Redazione web - 0
Dopo il successo sulla Sampdoria, il Napoli si è allenato questa mattina al Training Center. Gli azzurri preparano il match contro l'Inter in programma...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Covid: il rapporto sull’Italia rimosso perchè c’erano errori, dice l’Oms

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'Oms ha rimosso dal sito il documento da cui sarebbe emersa l'impreparazione dell'Italia rispetto alla prima fase di gestione della pandemia...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

eToro, Italia in fondo a Digital trasformation Index  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo eToro, Italia in fondo a Digital trasformation Index proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Brexit: il negoziato prosegue, per i media “passi avanti”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Dopo settimane di ostilità, ci sono passi avanti su come garantire il cosiddetto ‘level playing field', la parità di concorrenza, tra Regno...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Santucci (Federmanager Roma): “Premio Minerva 2020 assegnato alle donne manager d’eccellenza e alle aziende che valorizzano talento femminile” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Santucci (Federmanager Roma): “Premio Minerva 2020 assegnato alle donne manager d'eccellenza e alle aziende che...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid: il rapporto sull’Italia rimosso perchè c’erano errori, dice l’Oms

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'Oms ha rimosso dal sito il documento da cui sarebbe emersa l'impreparazione dell'Italia rispetto alla prima fase di gestione della pandemia...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

eToro, Italia in fondo a Digital trasformation Index  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo eToro, Italia in fondo a Digital trasformation Index proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Brexit: il negoziato prosegue, per i media “passi avanti”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Dopo settimane di ostilità, ci sono passi avanti su come garantire il cosiddetto ‘level playing field', la parità di concorrenza, tra Regno...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Santucci (Federmanager Roma): “Premio Minerva 2020 assegnato alle donne manager d’eccellenza e alle aziende che valorizzano talento femminile” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Santucci (Federmanager Roma): “Premio Minerva 2020 assegnato alle donne manager d'eccellenza e alle aziende che...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Gattuso: “Il Granada è un’ottima squadra, sarà dura. Sorteggio difficile”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli affronterà il Granada ai sedicesimi di finale di Europa League. Il Club spagnolo si è qualificato superando come seconda classificata il Girone E...
Continua a leggere

Trevisani: “Tra le italiane il Napoli ha l’avversaria più fastidiosa, vi spiego”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ai sedicesimi di Europa League il Napoli incontrerà il Granada e proprio sulla squadra spagnola si è espresso il giornalista di Sky Sport, Riccardo...
Continua a leggere

Report allenamento Napoli: Osimhen ancora a parte

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Dopo il successo sulla Sampdoria, il Napoli si è allenato questa mattina al Training Center. Gli azzurri preparano il match contro l'Inter in programma...
Continua a leggere

Petagna festeggia col gol le 150 presenze in Serie A

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Un gol che vale 3 punti quello segnato da Petagna ieri contro la Samp. Il bomber del Napoli ha così festeggiato al meglio le...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli