Stadio della Roma, tra Friedkin e Vitek Tor di Valle passa… da un centro commerciale

Gli ultimi aggiornamenti sulla questione stadio a Roma. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

UFFICIALE – Napoli, stop all’isolamento fiduciario: i calciatori tornano a casa

Redazione web - 0
Nella giornata di oggi sono arrivati i risultati degli ennesimi tamponi a cui il Napoli è stato sottoposto. Un vero e proprio controllo a...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Balotelli vicino al ritorno in campo: a chi potrebbe (o avrebbe potuto) far comodo

Redazione web - 0
Le possibile future squadre di Mario Balotelli dopo la sua conferma di una firma imminente. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Le 8 coppie di fratelli che hanno giocato insieme

Redazione web - 0
Ronald e Frank De Boer De Boer brothers, insieme da sempre a partire dall'Ajax. Hanno condiviso il campo, la squadra e la grande carriera....
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Gualtieri: “Tasse in calo nel 2021, giovedì al varo legge bilancio” 

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro dell'Economia, Roberto Gualtieri, in audizione davanti alle commissioni Bilancio riunite di Camera e Senato Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Scaloppine di vitello al Marsala: un secondo rapido e saporito

Redazione web - 0
Il sapore deciso della carne e quello più delicato del liquore. Nascono così le scaloppine di vitello al Marsala, un secondo piatto rapido e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, rischio Covid sui mezzi pubblici affollati: «Noi rispettiamo le regole, ma così è inutile»

Redazione web - 0
Tutti i passeggeri hanno la mascherina, ma gli assembramenti a bordo dei pochi a autobus e metro disponibili sono inevitabili: non dovrebbero superare l'80%...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Violenza sessuale, il pm Milano: a processo lo speaker Fernando Proce

Redazione web - 0
Il conduttore radiofonico Fernando Proce, 54 anni, è accusato di aver molestato fisicamente e verbalmente una giovane che stava facendo la gavetta in radio....
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Gualtieri: “Tasse in calo nel 2021, giovedì al varo legge bilancio” 

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro dell'Economia, Roberto Gualtieri, in audizione davanti alle commissioni Bilancio riunite di Camera e Senato Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Scaloppine di vitello al Marsala: un secondo rapido e saporito

Redazione web - 0
Il sapore deciso della carne e quello più delicato del liquore. Nascono così le scaloppine di vitello al Marsala, un secondo piatto rapido e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, rischio Covid sui mezzi pubblici affollati: «Noi rispettiamo le regole, ma così è inutile»

Redazione web - 0
Tutti i passeggeri hanno la mascherina, ma gli assembramenti a bordo dei pochi a autobus e metro disponibili sono inevitabili: non dovrebbero superare l'80%...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Violenza sessuale, il pm Milano: a processo lo speaker Fernando Proce

Redazione web - 0
Il conduttore radiofonico Fernando Proce, 54 anni, è accusato di aver molestato fisicamente e verbalmente una giovane che stava facendo la gavetta in radio....
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

UFFICIALE – Napoli, stop all’isolamento fiduciario: i calciatori tornano a casa

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Nella giornata di oggi sono arrivati i risultati degli ennesimi tamponi a cui il Napoli è stato sottoposto. Un vero e proprio controllo a...
Continua a leggere

Balotelli vicino al ritorno in campo: a chi potrebbe (o avrebbe potuto) far comodo

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le possibile future squadre di Mario Balotelli dopo la sua conferma di una firma imminente. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Le 8 coppie di fratelli che hanno giocato insieme

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ronald e Frank De Boer De Boer brothers, insieme da sempre a partire dall'Ajax. Hanno condiviso il campo, la squadra e la grande carriera....
Continua a leggere

Serie A, vince la cordata CVC: le ragioni dietro al successo

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Serie A, vince la cordata CVC: le ragioni dietro al successo della società di media company. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli