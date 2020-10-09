Stazione Termini, assembramenti al punto di scambio tra metro A e metro B

Napoli

Coronavirus Milano, prime multe per la movida senza mascherine. Chiuso un bar in via Melzo

Redazione web - 0
Potenziati i controlli nelle zone maggiormente frequentate nelle ore serali e notturne. Giovedì sera contestate 18 violazioni per mancato uso della mascherina all'aperto e...
Napoli

Roma, abusi sulle allieve: otto anni al maestro di musica

Redazione web - 0
Vittime tre bambine. La denuncia dopo il bigliettino di una di loro alla mamma. Il pm Claudia Alberti aveva chiesto 10 anni di carcere...
Napoli

America2020: A volte ritornano. Comizi, dibattiti, Trump

Redazione web - 0
Scalpita. Non ne può più di starsene rinchiuso alla Casa Bianca per il Covid-19, soprattutto mentre lo sfidante democratico Joe Biden cresce nei sondaggi...
