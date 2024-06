svolta-a-bangkok:-legalizzati-i-matrimoni-omosessuali

#BangkokPost: The Senate passed the final reading of a marriage equality law on Tuesday, paving the way for the country to become the third territory in Asia to recognise same-sex couples after Nepal and Taiwan. #Thailand #law #marry #LGBTQhttps://t.co/wPcNhE9GKa pic.twitter.com/X1bCZLzhbd

— Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 18, 2024