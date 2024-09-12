giovedì, 12 Settembre , 24

Perù, è morto l’ex presidente Alberto Fujimori: aveva 86 anni

(Adnkronos) - L'ex presidente peruviano Alberto Fujimori è...

Allerta meteo a Roma: forti piogge, raffiche di vento e grandine

(Adnkronos) - Allerta gialla a Roma a causa...

Taylor Swift artista più premiata nella storia degli Mtv Awards

(Adnkronos) - Taylor Swift è diventata l'artista più...

Chiambretti torna su Rai 3: le protagoniste sono Asia Argento, Alba Parietti e Rosita Celentano

(Adnkronos) - Torna stasera su Rai 3 la...

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry e Lenny Kravitz sul red carpet Mtv VM Awards

La star di “Shake it Off” ha vinto 7 premi in totale

Roma, 12 set. (askanews) – Taylor Swift, Katy Perry con Orlando Bloom, Cindi Lauper e altre mega star sul tappeto rosso degli MTV Video Music Awards. La pop star di “Shake it Off” ha vinto sette premi in totale, tra cui Video of the Year e Entertainer of the Year. Sul red carpet anche Lenny Kravitz, Paris Hilton e la sorella Nikki, e ancora Shawn Mendes, il rapper Lil Nas X e la cantautrice cubana con cittadinanza messicana naturalizzata statunitense Camila Cabello.

