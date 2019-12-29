TIM BabyPad, mai più bimbi abbandonati in auto

Realizzato insieme alla OCTO Telematics il dispositivo per rilevare la presenza di un bambino a bordo di un’auto

Motori

Al Museo Ferrari una mostra dedicata ai successi di Le Mans

Redazione web
L'esposizione, “Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans”, si aggiunge alle altre già allestite e si potrà visitare fino al prossimo 19 aprile continua...
Motori

400 milioni di moto prodotte, che record

Redazione web
Un traguardo raggiunto dopo 70 anni di storia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Motori

CES 2020, Nissan in prima linea

Redazione web
Appuntamento dal 7 al 10 gennaio con il più grande Salone dedicato all'elettronica e alla tecnologia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Salerno, morta in un incidente la giornalista Marta Naddei

Redazione web
L'incidente stradale è avvenuto la scorsa notte sul lungomare Marconi: la cronista era in sella al suo scooter continua a leggere sul sito...
Napoli

Ercolano, pensionato nascondeva 120 ordigni artigianali nel garage

Redazione web
I carabinieri arrestano 72enne già noto alle forze dell'ordine continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Caserta, catena umana per dire no all’abbattimento di 21 alberi

Redazione web
Protesta di associazioni ambientaliste e volontari contro il restyling della Villetta Padre Pio a Caserta continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Capodanno al teatro Eden dell’Edenlandia con “La famiglia fulla band & friends”

Redazione web
E, da Tokyo arriva anche un altro artista molto amato dal pubblico, Pier Paolo Polcari (Almamegretta), con un dj set di musica elettronica....
