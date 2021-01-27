Torino, blitz per Rolando Mandragora: incontro con gli agenti. La richiesta della Juve

La Juventus potrebbe cedere Rolando Mandragora al Torino: contatti in corso. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Inter, ecco il progetto di Bc Partners per il futuro: cambia tutto

Redazione web - 0
Bc Partners prosegue la due diligence sui conti del club: la strategia per il futuro è già delineata. continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Agnelli: “Positivo l’interesse dei fondi per l’industria calcio”

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente della Juventus e dell'ECA ha detto la sua sull'ingresso dei fondi nel mondo del calcio. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juve, dal Brasile: c’è Felipe Jonatan del Santos nel mirino? Come stanno le cose

Redazione web - 0
Nome nuovo nel mercato della Juventus: i bianconeri su Felipe Jonatan del Santos. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Memoria, i 100 anni di Michelangelo poliziotto superstite di Buchenwald

Redazione web - 0
Arruolatosi come soldato semplice, durante la guerra è stato fatto prigioniero e spedito nei lager. Poi a 25 anni, finito il conflitto, è entrato...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La Cina registra 75 nuovi contagi da Covid, dato più basso dall’11 gennaio

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Cina registra 75 nuovi contagi da Covid-19, 55 dei quali sviluppati internamente, in lieve calo rispetto agli 82 di ieri, e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

A Mosca contagi in calo, riaprono le discoteche

Redazione web - 0
AGI – A Mosca i contagi da coronavirus sono in calo e il sindaco, Serghei Sobyanin, ha annunciato la revoca di alcune restrizioni: riaprono...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il Covid svuota le scuole alberghiere (senza stage). Tengono i «tecnici»

Redazione web - 0
Corsa ai licei: il 64,5 per cento delle famiglie ha scelto questa opzione. Lunghe code e liste d'attesa agli scientifici Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Memoria, i 100 anni di Michelangelo poliziotto superstite di Buchenwald

Redazione web - 0
Arruolatosi come soldato semplice, durante la guerra è stato fatto prigioniero e spedito nei lager. Poi a 25 anni, finito il conflitto, è entrato...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La Cina registra 75 nuovi contagi da Covid, dato più basso dall’11 gennaio

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Cina registra 75 nuovi contagi da Covid-19, 55 dei quali sviluppati internamente, in lieve calo rispetto agli 82 di ieri, e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

A Mosca contagi in calo, riaprono le discoteche

Redazione web - 0
AGI – A Mosca i contagi da coronavirus sono in calo e il sindaco, Serghei Sobyanin, ha annunciato la revoca di alcune restrizioni: riaprono...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il Covid svuota le scuole alberghiere (senza stage). Tengono i «tecnici»

Redazione web - 0
Corsa ai licei: il 64,5 per cento delle famiglie ha scelto questa opzione. Lunghe code e liste d'attesa agli scientifici Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Inter, ecco il progetto di Bc Partners per il futuro: cambia tutto

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Bc Partners prosegue la due diligence sui conti del club: la strategia per il futuro è già delineata. continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

Agnelli: “Positivo l’interesse dei fondi per l’industria calcio”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il presidente della Juventus e dell'ECA ha detto la sua sull'ingresso dei fondi nel mondo del calcio. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Juve, dal Brasile: c’è Felipe Jonatan del Santos nel mirino? Come stanno le cose

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Nome nuovo nel mercato della Juventus: i bianconeri su Felipe Jonatan del Santos. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Il Governo dà una mano al calcio: firmato il decreto sulla fiscalità agevolata. Di cosa si tratta

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le squadre di Serie A potranno ancora beneficiare del regime fiscale agevolato. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli