Trump è ufficialmente il candidato repubblicano alla Casa Bianca, scelto il vice: J.D. Vance

Here’s the deal about J.D. Vance. He talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich.

Well, I don’t intend to let them. And if you’re with me, pitch in: https://t.co/ALkc9uHFh9

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2024