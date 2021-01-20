Udinese e Atalanta non sfruttano l’occasione: alla Dacia Arena finisce 1-1 – Cronaca e pagelle

Analisi e cronaca di Udinese-Atalanta 1-1, recupero del 10° turno di campionato continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Supercoppa, Maifredi: “Gattuso mi ha convinto. L’uomo decisivo sarà Zielinski, ma la Juve…”

Redazione web - 0
Il tema principale di questi giorni è la Supercoppa italiana. Protagoniste della sfida saranno Juventus e Napoli così come nel 1990, nel 2012 e...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Le ultime sul calciomercato di oggi: arriva Kokorin, le big su Barella, novità De Paul. La Roma su Gomez

Redazione web - 0
Le ultime indiscrezioni di calciomercato, le voci, gli affari conclusi e gli aggiornamenti di oggi continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Ferrara: “Stasera mi godrò lo spettacolo della Supercoppa. Sul pronostico penso che…”

Redazione web - 0
Ciro Ferrara, ex difensore di Napoli e Juventus, ha parlato della sfida di questa sera di Supercoppa tra le due sue ex squadre. Il...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Milano, devastano chiosco in via Torino e picchiano il gestore: preso uno dei rapinatori

Redazione web - 0
Due ragazzi, fingendosi interessati alla merce, hanno tentato di distrarre il sessantenne facendolo uscire all'esterno, mentre il terzo complice entrava per svaligiare la cassa....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Spagna: forte esplosione nel centro di Madrid, sventrato un palazzo

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Una forte esplosione, le cui cause sono ancora sconosciute, ha scosso poco fa il centro di Madrid. Secondo quanto riporta il quotidiano...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trump: “Arrivederci” e “buona fortuna” a Biden

Redazione web - 0
AGI – “Ci vediamo presto, auguro alla nuova amministrazione fortuna e successo”, così Donald Trump dice addio alla presidenza. Sulla pista della base...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Morto clochard a piazza San Pietro, a Roma 10 decessi in 3 mesi

Redazione web - 0
Era un africano di 46 anni che viveva in zona. Per la Comunità di Sant'Egidio è il decimo senzatetto morto a Roma da novembre,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, devastano chiosco in via Torino e picchiano il gestore: preso uno dei rapinatori

Redazione web - 0
Due ragazzi, fingendosi interessati alla merce, hanno tentato di distrarre il sessantenne facendolo uscire all'esterno, mentre il terzo complice entrava per svaligiare la cassa....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Spagna: forte esplosione nel centro di Madrid, sventrato un palazzo

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Una forte esplosione, le cui cause sono ancora sconosciute, ha scosso poco fa il centro di Madrid. Secondo quanto riporta il quotidiano...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trump: “Arrivederci” e “buona fortuna” a Biden

Redazione web - 0
AGI – “Ci vediamo presto, auguro alla nuova amministrazione fortuna e successo”, così Donald Trump dice addio alla presidenza. Sulla pista della base...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Morto clochard a piazza San Pietro, a Roma 10 decessi in 3 mesi

Redazione web - 0
Era un africano di 46 anni che viveva in zona. Per la Comunità di Sant'Egidio è il decimo senzatetto morto a Roma da novembre,...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Supercoppa, Maifredi: “Gattuso mi ha convinto. L’uomo decisivo sarà Zielinski, ma la Juve…”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il tema principale di questi giorni è la Supercoppa italiana. Protagoniste della sfida saranno Juventus e Napoli così come nel 1990, nel 2012 e...
Continua a leggere

Le ultime sul calciomercato di oggi: arriva Kokorin, le big su Barella, novità De Paul. La Roma su Gomez

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le ultime indiscrezioni di calciomercato, le voci, gli affari conclusi e gli aggiornamenti di oggi continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Ferrara: “Stasera mi godrò lo spettacolo della Supercoppa. Sul pronostico penso che…”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ciro Ferrara, ex difensore di Napoli e Juventus, ha parlato della sfida di questa sera di Supercoppa tra le due sue ex squadre. Il...
Continua a leggere

Supercoppa, Rafael l’eroe di Doha ricorda la vittoria: “Stasera ci sarò da tifoso”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Quando si gioca Juventus-Napoli sono molti i ricordi che passano nella mente dei tifosi. Tra questi la vittoria della Supercoppa del 2014 a Doha...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli