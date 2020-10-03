UFFICIALE | Accordo Juve-Udinese per Mandragora: ai friulani 10,7 milioni

La Juventus acquisisce a titolo definitivo Mandragora: il comunicato bianconero continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Capuano: “In palio non c’è Juventus-Napoli, ma la tenuta del sistema”

Redazione web - 0
Giovanni Capuano, conduttore di RadioNews24, ha fatto la sapere la sua opinione tramite un tweet in merito allo scontro tra Juventus e Napoli. I...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

VIDEO | Udinese 0-1 Roma: il gol di Pedro per il vantaggio giallorosso

Redazione web - 0
Il gol di Pedro per il vantaggio della Roma sull'Udinese continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juventus-Napoli come Palermo-Potenza, il precedente

Redazione web - 0
Juventus-Napoli potrebbe avere un precedente e clamorosamente nella stessa giornata. Nella giornata di oggi, infatti, la Lega Pro ha deciso di rinviare un match...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Roma, c’è il concorso a Tor Vergata, ma la precaria è in quarantena: esclusa

Redazione web - 0
Claudia, 32 anni, dopo 11 anni di studio e lavoro, si era iscritta alla prova per il corso di specializzazione per il sostegno didattico...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, 5 nuovi preti della diocesi ordinati in San Giovanni in Laterano

Redazione web - 0
A celebrare il cardinal vicario De Donatis. Chi aveva la fidanzata, chi ha dovuto affrontare l'opposizione della famiglia, chi viene da lontano, le storie...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

America2020: Regeneron e Ivanka, storia e film. Ciak, si gira

Redazione web - 0
Ciak, si gira, è la corsa alla Casa Bianca. Come andrà a finire? Non è tempo di morire. Può essere il finale post-nucleare di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid Lazio, 261 casi (112 a Roma) e 5 morti. «Controlli a tappeto nelle Rsa»

Redazione web - 0
Eseguiti quasi 14mila tamponi, "una cifra record» per l'assessore regionale D'Amato, che ha chiesto alle Asl di verificare il rispetto dei protocolli di sicurezza...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, c’è il concorso a Tor Vergata, ma la precaria è in quarantena: esclusa

Redazione web - 0
Claudia, 32 anni, dopo 11 anni di studio e lavoro, si era iscritta alla prova per il corso di specializzazione per il sostegno didattico...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, 5 nuovi preti della diocesi ordinati in San Giovanni in Laterano

Redazione web - 0
A celebrare il cardinal vicario De Donatis. Chi aveva la fidanzata, chi ha dovuto affrontare l'opposizione della famiglia, chi viene da lontano, le storie...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

America2020: Regeneron e Ivanka, storia e film. Ciak, si gira

Redazione web - 0
Ciak, si gira, è la corsa alla Casa Bianca. Come andrà a finire? Non è tempo di morire. Può essere il finale post-nucleare di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid Lazio, 261 casi (112 a Roma) e 5 morti. «Controlli a tappeto nelle Rsa»

Redazione web - 0
Eseguiti quasi 14mila tamponi, "una cifra record» per l'assessore regionale D'Amato, che ha chiesto alle Asl di verificare il rispetto dei protocolli di sicurezza...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Capuano: “In palio non c’è Juventus-Napoli, ma la tenuta del sistema”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Giovanni Capuano, conduttore di RadioNews24, ha fatto la sapere la sua opinione tramite un tweet in merito allo scontro tra Juventus e Napoli. I...
Continua a leggere

VIDEO | Udinese 0-1 Roma: il gol di Pedro per il vantaggio giallorosso

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il gol di Pedro per il vantaggio della Roma sull'Udinese continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Juventus-Napoli come Palermo-Potenza, il precedente

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Juventus-Napoli potrebbe avere un precedente e clamorosamente nella stessa giornata. Nella giornata di oggi, infatti, la Lega Pro ha deciso di rinviare un match...
Continua a leggere

KKN – Napoli, i calciatori non potranno seguire le Nazionali: la situazione

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Clamorosa decisione da parte dell'ASL della Regione Campania. Gli esperti hanno, infatti, deciso di fermare il Napoli sul punto di partire per Torino in...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli