UFFICIALE | Castagne lascia l’Atalanta, è del Leicester: il comunicato

Timothy Castagne lascia l’Atalanta e va al Leicester: l’addio è ufficiale continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Addio Messi, Mundo Deportivo: “Bartomeu come Ferlaino con Maradona”

Redazione web - 0
Il caso Messi ha sconvolto tutto il panorama del calcio mondiale. Tra bookmakers che giocano a ipotizzare le varie destinazioni della pulce argentina, rumors...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Furia De Laurentiis contro Radio Kiss Kiss: “Mi sono rotto le palle! Non voglio lavorare più con voi”

Redazione web - 0
Bufera nel pomeriggio con il Presidente del Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis che si è scagliato contro Radio Kiss Kiss. Il Patron azzurro si è...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Addio Messi, Mundo Deportivo: “Bartomeu come Ferlaino con Maradona”

Redazione web - 0
Il caso Messi ha sconvolto tutto il panorama del calcio mondiale. Tra bookmakers che giocano a ipotizzare le varie destinazioni della pulce argentina, rumors...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Sindacato cronisti romani: «Non dare l’identità del tassista arrestato per 2 stupri danno alla collettività»

Redazione web - 0
"Il caso — precisa il sindacato — fa seguito all'oscuramento di 32mila decisioni della Cassazione, disposto negli ultimi 5 anni e da noi denunciato...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Con Covid conti Alitalia in profondo rosso. Attesa per decollo newco 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Con Covid conti Alitalia in profondo rosso. Attesa per decollo newco proviene...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus Lazio, oggi 154 casi, 111 a Roma. A Fiumicino intercettati 3 bodybuilder in gara a Malta

Redazione web - 0
In isolamento due uomini e una donna di ritorno da una competizione internazionale di bodybuilding, la Diamond Cup, che si è svolta a Malta...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, sgombero per il centro sociale Scup. Gli attivisti: «Non molliamo»

Redazione web - 0
Il 7 settembre Rete Ferroviaria italiana, proprietaria degli stabili concessi in comodato d'uso gratuito a Scup due anni fa, chiederà di riconsegnare le chiavi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sindacato cronisti romani: «Non dare l’identità del tassista arrestato per 2 stupri danno alla collettività»

Redazione web - 0
"Il caso — precisa il sindacato — fa seguito all'oscuramento di 32mila decisioni della Cassazione, disposto negli ultimi 5 anni e da noi denunciato...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Con Covid conti Alitalia in profondo rosso. Attesa per decollo newco 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Con Covid conti Alitalia in profondo rosso. Attesa per decollo newco proviene...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus Lazio, oggi 154 casi, 111 a Roma. A Fiumicino intercettati 3 bodybuilder in gara a Malta

Redazione web - 0
In isolamento due uomini e una donna di ritorno da una competizione internazionale di bodybuilding, la Diamond Cup, che si è svolta a Malta...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, sgombero per il centro sociale Scup. Gli attivisti: «Non molliamo»

Redazione web - 0
Il 7 settembre Rete Ferroviaria italiana, proprietaria degli stabili concessi in comodato d'uso gratuito a Scup due anni fa, chiederà di riconsegnare le chiavi...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Addio Messi, Mundo Deportivo: “Bartomeu come Ferlaino con Maradona”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il caso Messi ha sconvolto tutto il panorama del calcio mondiale. Tra bookmakers che giocano a ipotizzare le varie destinazioni della pulce argentina, rumors...
Continua a leggere

Furia De Laurentiis contro Radio Kiss Kiss: “Mi sono rotto le palle! Non voglio lavorare più con voi”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Bufera nel pomeriggio con il Presidente del Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis che si è scagliato contro Radio Kiss Kiss. Il Patron azzurro si è...
Continua a leggere

Addio Messi, Mundo Deportivo: “Bartomeu come Ferlaino con Maradona”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il caso Messi ha sconvolto tutto il panorama del calcio mondiale. Tra bookmakers che giocano a ipotizzare le varie destinazioni della pulce argentina, rumors...
Continua a leggere

De Luca. “Il San Paolo è un altro stadio! Tifosi sugli spalti non appena sarà sicuro”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il San Paolo è uno stadio che ha ripreso vita grazie alle ristrutturazioni dell'autunno 2018 in vista delle Universiadi tenutesi in Campania. Sarà un...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli