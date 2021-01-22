UFFICIALE | Fikayo Tomori è un nuovo giocatore del Milan: il comunicato dei rossoneri

Il comunicato ufficiale del Milan: Fikayo Tomori è un nuovo giocatore rossonero. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Ghoulam a ‘NapoliMagazine’: “Ecco cosa ho detto a Insigne dopo il rigore sbagliato…”

Redazione web - 0
CASTEL VOLTURNO (CE) - Faouzi Ghoulam, difensore del Napoli, ha rilasciato un'intervista esclusiva a "NapoliMagazine.Com". "Siamo dispiaciuti. Siamo stati un bel pò male. Poi è...
Calcio

Calcio

Ghoulam a “NapoliMagazine”: “Ecco cosa ho detto a Insigne dopo il rigore sbagliato. Cosa mi manca? Far visita ai bambini ricoverati…”

Redazione web - 0
CASTEL VOLTURNO (CE) - Faouzi Ghoulam, difensore del Napoli, ha rilasciato un'intervista esclusiva a "NapoliMagazine.Com". "Siamo dispiaciuti. Siamo stati un bel pò male. Poi è...
Napoli

“Sull’impeachment garantire a Trump un equo processo”, chiede McConnell

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il leader della minoranza repubblicana in Senato, Mitch McConnell, ha chiesto al Senato di garantire a Donald Trump un “giusto processo” dopo...
Napoli

Vaccino anti Covid: slitta di una settimana la campagna per over 80

Redazione web - 0
Posticipate all'8 febbraio le somministrazioni previste per il primo del mese. Lo stop è "colpa dei ritardi nella consegna della dosi». Oggi intanto 1.141...
Napoli

Coronavirus, in Lombardia 1.969 casi e 58 morti. Milano città: +203 positivi

Redazione web - 0
Il report di venerdì 22 gennaio fornito dalla Regione. I tamponi sono stati 34.056, la percentuale dei positivi in rapporto ai tamponi effettuati è...
Napoli

Imane Fadil, 11 medici indagati per omicidio colposo della modella

Redazione web - 0
Imane Fadil, una delle testimoni del caso Ruby, morì il primo marzo 2019 per una aplasia midollare. Le indagini sui medici servono per accertare...
Napoli

Napoli

Napoli

Napoli

Le ultime sul calciomercato di oggi: è ArgentInter, Arnautovic torna in A, per Reynolds beffa Juve? Novità Papu

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le grandi novità di calciomercato con tutte le voci, gli affari conclusi di oggi, venerdì 22 gennaio. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
