UFFICIALE | Finisce la storia del Papu Gomez all’Atalanta: è del Siviglia

Il Papu Gomez dice addio all’Atalanta, ufficiale l’approdo al Siviglia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Inter-Milan 2-1, le pagelle nerazzurre: capolavoro Eriksen, Barella totale

Redazione web - 0
Le pagelle nerazzurre dopo la gara di Coppa Italia con il Milan continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

L’Inter ringrazia Eriksen e vola in semifinale: 2-1 in rimonta al Milan, Ibra segna e si fa espellere

Redazione web - 0
La cronaca del derby Inter-Milan, valido per i quarti di finale della Coppa Italia 2020-21 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Fabian chef per una notte… ma forse il piatto lascia a desiderare! – FOTO!

Redazione web - 0
In attesa di superare definitivamente "l'incubo" Covid e di tornare a disposizione di Rino Gattuso, il centrocampista spagnolo del Napoli, Fabian Ruiz, si diverte...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Fiumicino: furto al presidio sanitario. Forse nel mirino, i vaccini anti Covid

Redazione web - 0
Hanno cercato di impossessarsi del contenuto del frigorifero dei vaccini pediatrici, che però è dotato di un dispositivo di sicurezza elettronico, che ha reso...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, Matilde Ciarlante: latitante dal 2017 arrestata e processata

Redazione web - 0
La vedova del pentito di camorra Giuseppe "Pino» Cillari passeggiava in viale delle Milizie. Condannata a due anni di reclusione con l'accusa di possesso...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanofi aiuterà Pfizer a produrre 100 milioni di dosi di vaccino

Redazione web - 0
AGI. – Sanofi aiuterà la Pfizer/BioNTech nella produzione di oltre 100 milioni di dosi di vaccino anti-Covid da qui alla fine dell'anno. Lo ha...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Regione Lombardia, Usuelli in ginocchio: il mio, un gesto di disobbedienza civile per la verità

Redazione web - 0
Michele Usuelli, il consigliere di +Europa, che si è inginocchiato davanti ai banchi della giunta e ha chiesto che vengano resi pubblici tutti i...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Fiumicino: furto al presidio sanitario. Forse nel mirino, i vaccini anti Covid

Redazione web - 0
Hanno cercato di impossessarsi del contenuto del frigorifero dei vaccini pediatrici, che però è dotato di un dispositivo di sicurezza elettronico, che ha reso...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, Matilde Ciarlante: latitante dal 2017 arrestata e processata

Redazione web - 0
La vedova del pentito di camorra Giuseppe "Pino» Cillari passeggiava in viale delle Milizie. Condannata a due anni di reclusione con l'accusa di possesso...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanofi aiuterà Pfizer a produrre 100 milioni di dosi di vaccino

Redazione web - 0
AGI. – Sanofi aiuterà la Pfizer/BioNTech nella produzione di oltre 100 milioni di dosi di vaccino anti-Covid da qui alla fine dell'anno. Lo ha...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Regione Lombardia, Usuelli in ginocchio: il mio, un gesto di disobbedienza civile per la verità

Redazione web - 0
Michele Usuelli, il consigliere di +Europa, che si è inginocchiato davanti ai banchi della giunta e ha chiesto che vengano resi pubblici tutti i...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Inter-Milan 2-1, le pagelle nerazzurre: capolavoro Eriksen, Barella totale

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le pagelle nerazzurre dopo la gara di Coppa Italia con il Milan continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

L’Inter ringrazia Eriksen e vola in semifinale: 2-1 in rimonta al Milan, Ibra segna e si fa espellere

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La cronaca del derby Inter-Milan, valido per i quarti di finale della Coppa Italia 2020-21 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Fabian chef per una notte… ma forse il piatto lascia a desiderare! – FOTO!

Calcio Redazione web - 0
In attesa di superare definitivamente "l'incubo" Covid e di tornare a disposizione di Rino Gattuso, il centrocampista spagnolo del Napoli, Fabian Ruiz, si diverte...
Continua a leggere

Scintille Ibrahimovic-Lukaku: il possibile motivo della rissa sfiorata in Inter-Milan

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Rissa sfiorata tra Ibrahimovic e Lukaku in Inter-Milan: le possibili ragioni continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli