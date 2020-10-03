UFFICIALE | Lega Serie A: “Juve-Napoli si gioca regolarmente”

Nessun rinvio per Juve-Napoli: lo rende noto la Lega Serie A continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

UFFICIALE – Juventus-Napoli si gioca: la decisione della Lega

Redazione web - 0
In questi minuti è arrivata la decisione ufficiale della Lega Serie A in merito al match Juventus-Napoli. Le due squadre dovranno essere regolarmente in...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

CorrSera – La Lega Serie A contatta il Napoli: “In campo o sconfitta a tavolino”. Pronto il ricorso dei partenopei

Redazione web - 0
L'ASL ha bloccato la partenza del Napoli verso Torino per evitare un nuovo focolaio come quello relativo al Genoa. Una decisione che se confermata...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Floro Flores: “Al Napoli fui cacciato ma diedero la colpa a me”

Redazione web - 0
Antonio Floro Flores ha indossato la maglia del Napoli sia nelle giovanili che in prima squadra tra il 2000 ed il 2004. Anni che...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Roma, c’è il concorso a Tor Vergata, ma la precaria è in quarantena: esclusa

Redazione web - 0
Claudia, 32 anni, dopo 11 anni di studio e lavoro, si era iscritta alla prova per il corso di specializzazione per il sostegno didattico...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, 5 nuovi preti della diocesi ordinati in San Giovanni in Laterano

Redazione web - 0
A celebrare il cardinal vicario De Donatis. Chi aveva la fidanzata, chi ha dovuto affrontare l'opposizione della famiglia, chi viene da lontano, le storie...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, «mascherina obbligatoria all day», a Fontana di Trevi i controlli dei vigili

Redazione web - 0
Gli agenti della Polizia Locale di Roma Capitale controllano che venga applicata l'ordinanza regionale, che prevede l'obbligo di indossare la mascherina anche all'aperto ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

America2020: Regeneron e Ivanka, storia e film. Ciak, si gira

Redazione web - 0
Ciak, si gira, è la corsa alla Casa Bianca. Come andrà a finire? Non è tempo di morire. Può essere il finale post-nucleare di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, c’è il concorso a Tor Vergata, ma la precaria è in quarantena: esclusa

Redazione web - 0
Claudia, 32 anni, dopo 11 anni di studio e lavoro, si era iscritta alla prova per il corso di specializzazione per il sostegno didattico...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, 5 nuovi preti della diocesi ordinati in San Giovanni in Laterano

Redazione web - 0
A celebrare il cardinal vicario De Donatis. Chi aveva la fidanzata, chi ha dovuto affrontare l'opposizione della famiglia, chi viene da lontano, le storie...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, «mascherina obbligatoria all day», a Fontana di Trevi i controlli dei vigili

Redazione web - 0
Gli agenti della Polizia Locale di Roma Capitale controllano che venga applicata l'ordinanza regionale, che prevede l'obbligo di indossare la mascherina anche all'aperto ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

America2020: Regeneron e Ivanka, storia e film. Ciak, si gira

Redazione web - 0
Ciak, si gira, è la corsa alla Casa Bianca. Come andrà a finire? Non è tempo di morire. Può essere il finale post-nucleare di...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

UFFICIALE – Juventus-Napoli si gioca: la decisione della Lega

Calcio Redazione web - 0
In questi minuti è arrivata la decisione ufficiale della Lega Serie A in merito al match Juventus-Napoli. Le due squadre dovranno essere regolarmente in...
Continua a leggere

CorrSera – La Lega Serie A contatta il Napoli: “In campo o sconfitta a tavolino”. Pronto il ricorso dei partenopei

Calcio Redazione web - 0
L'ASL ha bloccato la partenza del Napoli verso Torino per evitare un nuovo focolaio come quello relativo al Genoa. Una decisione che se confermata...
Continua a leggere

Floro Flores: “Al Napoli fui cacciato ma diedero la colpa a me”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Antonio Floro Flores ha indossato la maglia del Napoli sia nelle giovanili che in prima squadra tra il 2000 ed il 2004. Anni che...
Continua a leggere

Juve-Napoli, il documento della ASL: nessun divieto di partire, i possibili sviluppi

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Nuovi sviluppi su Juve-Napoli: il documento della ASL, nessun divieto di partire continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli