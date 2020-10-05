UFFICIALE | Lo United pone fine al tormentone: Smalling è della Roma

Ufficiale il ritorno di Smalling alla Roma: lo rende noto lo United continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

UFFICIALE | Milan, doppio addio: Halilovic rescinde, Laxalt al Celtic

Redazione web - 0
Doppia ufficialità in casa Milan: Laxalt al Celtic, Halilovic rescinde continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

De Magistris: “Il Napoli non aveva alternative. 3-0 a tavolino? Non è più calcio”

Redazione web - 0
Anche il sindaco di Napoli, Luigi De Magistris, si è espresso sulla paradossale vicenda del match non giocato tra Juventus e Napoli. Di seguito...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juve-Napoli, De Laurentiis scrive una lettera di otto pagine a Spadafora: il contenuto

Redazione web - 0
Aurelio De Laurentiis ha scritto una lettera di ben otto pagine per il Ministro dello Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora. Il presidente del Napoli ha esposto...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Trump s’accinge a lasciare l’ospedale: “Mi sento meglio di vent’anni fa”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – “Mi sento davvero bene. Non abbiate paura del Covid. Non lasciategli dominare la vostra vita”. Così il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Parigi dice “adieu” a Cafè e aperò. Nel silenzio di Macron

Redazione web - 0
Cafè adieu! Apero adieu! Per 15 giorni, Parigi dovrà rinunciare alle sue più radicate abitudini. Lo stato di allerta massima nella Ville Lumiere piegata...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Garlasco, la Corte d’Appello sul no alla revisione della sentenza: «Non ci sono nuove prove»

Redazione web - 0
Rese note le motivazioni deli giudici sulla bocciatura della richiesta di revisione della sentenza di condanna a 16 anni per Alberto Stasi: "Gli elementi...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Italia nell’era Covid, si riparte nel segno della sostenibilità 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Italia nell'era Covid, si riparte nel segno della sostenibilità proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trump s’accinge a lasciare l’ospedale: “Mi sento meglio di vent’anni fa”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – “Mi sento davvero bene. Non abbiate paura del Covid. Non lasciategli dominare la vostra vita”. Così il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Parigi dice “adieu” a Cafè e aperò. Nel silenzio di Macron

Redazione web - 0
Cafè adieu! Apero adieu! Per 15 giorni, Parigi dovrà rinunciare alle sue più radicate abitudini. Lo stato di allerta massima nella Ville Lumiere piegata...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Garlasco, la Corte d’Appello sul no alla revisione della sentenza: «Non ci sono nuove prove»

Redazione web - 0
Rese note le motivazioni deli giudici sulla bocciatura della richiesta di revisione della sentenza di condanna a 16 anni per Alberto Stasi: "Gli elementi...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Italia nell’era Covid, si riparte nel segno della sostenibilità 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Italia nell'era Covid, si riparte nel segno della sostenibilità proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

UFFICIALE | Milan, doppio addio: Halilovic rescinde, Laxalt al Celtic

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Doppia ufficialità in casa Milan: Laxalt al Celtic, Halilovic rescinde continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

De Magistris: “Il Napoli non aveva alternative. 3-0 a tavolino? Non è più calcio”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Anche il sindaco di Napoli, Luigi De Magistris, si è espresso sulla paradossale vicenda del match non giocato tra Juventus e Napoli. Di seguito...
Continua a leggere

Juve-Napoli, De Laurentiis scrive una lettera di otto pagine a Spadafora: il contenuto

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Aurelio De Laurentiis ha scritto una lettera di ben otto pagine per il Ministro dello Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora. Il presidente del Napoli ha esposto...
Continua a leggere

Juve-Napoli, De Laurentiis scrive una lettera di otto pagine a Spadafora: il contenuto

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Una lettera di otto pagine in cui si ripercorrono tutti i passaggi e i controlli sanitari del Napoli negli ultimi dieci giorni circa. Una...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli