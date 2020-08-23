UFFICIALE | Sinisa Mihajlovic positivo al Coronavirus: la nota del Bologna

La nota del Bologna su SInisa Mihajlovic, positivo al tampone per il Coronavirus continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Juve-Barcellona: il grande intreccio tra Paulo Dybala e Leo Messi

Redazione web - 0
La Juve lavora sul futuro. Paulo Dybala potrebbe incrociare il suo futuro con Lionel Messi: le ultimissime notizie continua a leggere sul sito di...
Calcio

UFFICIALE | Juve, lo staff di Pirlo: novità per Tudor e Baronio, niente Nesta

Redazione web - 0
La Juventus ha ufficializzato lo staff di Andrea Pirlo. Arriva l'ex Igor Tudor. Resta nello staff Roberto Baronio continua a leggere sul sito di...
Calcio

Juve, Higuain fa da tappo al mercato: gli scenari del caso Pipita

Redazione web - 0
La Juventus lavora per il futuro. Gonzalo Higuain non rientra nei piani e in questo momento blocca il mercato continua a leggere sul sito...
Napoli

Nel Pavese tre bambini risultati positivi al rientro dalle vacanze dalla Versilia e da un Paese a rischio

Redazione web - 0
Si tratta di due fratelli di 8 e 10 anni appena rientrati dalla Versilia, e di un altro bambino di 8 anni tornato da...
Napoli

Allerta a Milano per una nuova bomba d’acqua: attivati controlli per Seveso e Lambro|Il meteo

Redazione web - 0
La violenta perturbazione dovrebbe interessare non soltanto la provincia milanese ma anche gra parte della regione Lombardia. Scattata l'allerta arancione e attivato il Centro...
Napoli

Israele: 16enne stuprata dal branco, fermati 7 minorenni

Redazione web - 0
Sette minorenni sono stati fermati stamani in Israele con l'accusa di coinvolgimento in uno stupro di una ragazza di 16 anni a cui hanno...
Napoli

Amatrice, tra rovine e promesse si è fatto troppo poco

Redazione web - 0
Il risultato di uno studio universitario ha portato alla possibilità di ricostruire le murature tradizionali in pietra – tipiche dell'area – con criteri antisismici....
Napoli

Napoli

Napoli

Napoli

Juve, a volte ritornano: Pirlo vuole qualità, riecco un vecchio pallino

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Giovani Lo Celso, centrocampista del Tottenham, potrebbe diventare un nuovo giocatore della Juventus: le ultimissime continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
