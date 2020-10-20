Una legge britannica vieterà di scattare foto mentre si guida

Al momento sono vietate solo telefonate, sms o navigazione web

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Motori

Raikkonen e Giovinazzi, al parco giochi con l’Alfa Romeo GTAm

Redazione web - 0
Uno show andato per presentare le nuove soluzioni aerodinamiche specifiche sviluppate in collaborazione con Sauber Engineering continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Motori

Nasce negli Stati Uniti la grande alleanza per l’idrogeno

Redazione web - 0
Si chiama Western States Hydrogen Alliance e si prefigge di promuovere lo sviluppo di veicoli a celle a combustibile a idrogeno in tutti...
Continua a leggere
Motori

Flee, paghi se consumi. Ecco il noleggio flessibile

Redazione web - 0
L'iniziativa è frutto della partnership tra Aon e Ald Automotive Italia per consolidare la presenza nel settore della mobilità continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Covid Lombardia, centri commerciali: “No a chiusura nel weekend” 

Redazione web - 0
“Rischio situazione drammatica” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Covid Lombardia, centri commerciali: “No a chiusura nel weekend” proviene...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Maxi-traffico di rifiuti, 15 misure cautelari: un arrestato aveva un terreno a Expo

Redazione web - 0
Il giro illecito di rifiuti con realizzazione di "discariche abusive». Nelle intercettazioni si parla di "trasferimento di rifiuti accumulati in eccesso nell'impianto della Waste...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, Tre Fontane: rimosso insediamento abusivo, dieci identificati

Redazione web - 0
Gli agenti hanno fermato persone di nazionalità romena tra i 40 ed i 50 anni sulle quali sono in corso accertamenti per verificarne l'identità...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Morta Lea Vergine, critica d’arte, il giorno dopo il marito Enzo Mari

Redazione web - 0
Nata a Napoli nel 1938, all'anagrafe si chiamava Lea Buoncristiano. Si è spenta al San Raffaele, dove era ricoverata per il Covid insieme al...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Covid Lombardia, centri commerciali: “No a chiusura nel weekend” 

Redazione web - 0
“Rischio situazione drammatica” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Covid Lombardia, centri commerciali: “No a chiusura nel weekend” proviene...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Maxi-traffico di rifiuti, 15 misure cautelari: un arrestato aveva un terreno a Expo

Redazione web - 0
Il giro illecito di rifiuti con realizzazione di "discariche abusive». Nelle intercettazioni si parla di "trasferimento di rifiuti accumulati in eccesso nell'impianto della Waste...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, Tre Fontane: rimosso insediamento abusivo, dieci identificati

Redazione web - 0
Gli agenti hanno fermato persone di nazionalità romena tra i 40 ed i 50 anni sulle quali sono in corso accertamenti per verificarne l'identità...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Morta Lea Vergine, critica d’arte, il giorno dopo il marito Enzo Mari

Redazione web - 0
Nata a Napoli nel 1938, all'anagrafe si chiamava Lea Buoncristiano. Si è spenta al San Raffaele, dove era ricoverata per il Covid insieme al...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Raikkonen e Giovinazzi, al parco giochi con l’Alfa Romeo GTAm

Motori Redazione web - 0
Uno show andato per presentare le nuove soluzioni aerodinamiche specifiche sviluppate in collaborazione con Sauber Engineering continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Nasce negli Stati Uniti la grande alleanza per l’idrogeno

Motori Redazione web - 0
Si chiama Western States Hydrogen Alliance e si prefigge di promuovere lo sviluppo di veicoli a celle a combustibile a idrogeno in tutti...
Continua a leggere

Flee, paghi se consumi. Ecco il noleggio flessibile

Motori Redazione web - 0
L'iniziativa è frutto della partnership tra Aon e Ald Automotive Italia per consolidare la presenza nel settore della mobilità continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Idea francese, una nuova tassa sul peso dell’auto

Motori Redazione web - 0
La proposta del Ministro della Transizione Ecologica: oltre i 1800 kg si pagano 10 euro per ogni chilo in più. Immediata la reazione...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli