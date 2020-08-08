VIDEO | Barcellona 3-1 Napoli: Insigne accorcia le distanze per gli azzurri

Il gol di Lorenzo Insigne in Barcellona-Napoli, il video della rete del 3-1 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

LIVE BLOG: Barcellona-Napoli, tutto il meglio dell’ironia social

Redazione web - 0
La patita delle partite per il Napoli tra le mura dello Stadio Camp Nou di Barcellona, ma l'altra partita più divertente si gioca...
Calcio

Barcellona-Napoli 3-1, Insigne dal dischetto riaccende una flebile speranza |VIDEO

Redazione web - 0
Lorenzo Insigne, nel finale di Barcellona Napoli, ha riacceso una flebile speranza trasformando il calcio di rigore commesso da Pique. The post Barcellona-Napoli 3-1, Insigne...
Calcio

Barcellona-Napoli 3-0, leggerezza imperdonabile di Koulibaly: Suarez trasforma dal dischetto | VIDEO

Redazione web - 0
In Barcellona Napoli, già sul 2-0 per gli uomini di Setien, Koulibaly commette una leggerezza imperdonabile. Il centrale, infatti, si dimentica di Messi alle...
