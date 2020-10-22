VIDEO | Celtic 1-3 Milan: il gol di Hauge per il tris rossonero

Il gol di Hauge per il 3-1 del Milan sul Celtic: il video continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Vignetta negazionista, il CT Mancini chiede scusa: “Non volevo mancare di rispetto”

Redazione web - 0
"Ho soltanto condiviso una vignetta che mi è sembrata sdrammatizzare un momento così complicato. Tutto qui. Non c'era alcun messaggio sottinteso e nessuna intenzione...
Calcio

Di Gennaro crede nel Napoli: “Possono puntare sia allo scudetto che all’Europa League”

Redazione web - 0
Il noto opinionista Antonio Di Gennaro, è intervenuto ai microfoni di TMW Radio e ha rilasciato le seguenti dichiarazioni riprese dalla nostra redazione: "Il Napoli...
Calcio

Celtic-Milan 1-3, le pagelle rossonere: primo squillo per Hauge

Redazione web - 0
Comincia bene il cammino in Europa League della squadra di Stefano Pioli, dopo la bella vittoria ottenuta in Scozia continua a leggere sul sito...
Vignetta negazionista, il CT Mancini chiede scusa: “Non volevo mancare di rispetto”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
"Ho soltanto condiviso una vignetta che mi è sembrata sdrammatizzare un momento così complicato. Tutto qui. Non c'era alcun messaggio sottinteso e nessuna intenzione...
Di Gennaro crede nel Napoli: “Possono puntare sia allo scudetto che all’Europa League”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il noto opinionista Antonio Di Gennaro, è intervenuto ai microfoni di TMW Radio e ha rilasciato le seguenti dichiarazioni riprese dalla nostra redazione: "Il Napoli...
Celtic-Milan 1-3, le pagelle rossonere: primo squillo per Hauge

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Comincia bene il cammino in Europa League della squadra di Stefano Pioli, dopo la bella vittoria ottenuta in Scozia continua a leggere sul sito...
Slot: “Napoli club top in Italia. Stasera un successo storico”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Arne Slot, allenatore dell'AZ Alkmaar, ha parlato in conferenza stampa in merito alla vittoria del San Paolo. Di seguito le parole dell'allenatore. Slot: "Napoli club...
