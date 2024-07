VIDEO | Dramma nelle Filippine, una petroliera affonda e l’olio combustibile finisce in mare

PCG Commandant, CG Admiral Ronnie Gil L Gavan, has directed the deployment of three 44-meter multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) to augment the ongoing oil spill response operations in Bataan.

— Philippine Coast Guard (@coastguardph) July 25, 2024