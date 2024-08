VIDEO | Gaza, uccisa da un missile una famiglia di 15 persone

Thousands of families continue to be displaced in #Gaza as Israeli authorities issue new evacuation orders. The so-called “humanitarian zone” has shrunk to just 11% of the #GazaStrip, causing chaos and fear among the displaced.

— UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 17, 2024