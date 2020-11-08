VIDEO | Genoa 0-1 Roma: il gol di Mkhitaryan per il vantaggio giallorosso

Il gol di Mkhitaryan per il vantaggio della Roma sul Genoa: il video continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Bologna-Napoli, arbitra Pasqua: i precedenti con i partenopei

Redazione web - 0
Oggi alle 18.00 il Napoli scenderà in campo allo stadio Renato Dall'Ara per sfidare il Bologna, il match sarà valido per la settimana giornata...
Calcio

Bologna-Napoli, arbitra Pasqua: i precedenti con gli azzurri

Redazione web - 0
Sarà l'arbitro Pasqua di Tivoli a dirigere Bologna-Napoli, settima giornata di Serie A. Assistenti: Peretti-Vecchi. IV Uomo: Ros. VAR: Abisso-Passeri Fabrizio Pasqua ha 5 precedenti...
Calcio

Juve, Pirlo: “Grande partita ma vanno curati i dettagli: che sia un campanello d’allarme”

Redazione web - 0
Le dichiarazioni di Andrea Pirlo, allenatore della Juventus, al termine della sfida contro la Lazio continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Il Papa: sterile la vita di chi pensa solo al presente, dimenticando Dio e la morte

Redazione web - 0
All'Angelus Francesco chiede pace per l'Etiopia e la Libia, ma anche soccorso per i Paesi del Centro America colpiti duramente dall'uragano Continua a...
Napoli

Ue, Roma Parigi e Berlino, in sincrono per congratulazioni a Biden

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Tutti insieme per congratularsi con Joe Biden. La Commissione Ue, Italia, Francia e Germania, a quanto si apprende, hanno deciso, con un...
Pozzuoli

Nuovo Dpcm, Castelli: “Aiuti anche per attività non chiuse” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Nuovo Dpcm, Castelli: “Aiuti anche per attività non chiuse” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Napoli

Coprifuoco, a San Calisto l’aperitivo anticipato alle 17. Con folla all’esterno

Redazione web - 0
Fra i ragazzi anche qualcuno senza mascherina, ma il bar nella piazza di Trastevere chiude dieci minuti prima. Comitive di giovani anche a Santa...
Napoli

Il Papa: sterile la vita di chi pensa solo al presente, dimenticando Dio e la morte

Redazione web - 0
All'Angelus Francesco chiede pace per l'Etiopia e la Libia, ma anche soccorso per i Paesi del Centro America colpiti duramente dall'uragano Continua a...
Bologna-Napoli, arbitra Pasqua: i precedenti con i partenopei

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Oggi alle 18.00 il Napoli scenderà in campo allo stadio Renato Dall'Ara per sfidare il Bologna, il match sarà valido per la settimana giornata...
Bologna-Napoli, arbitra Pasqua: i precedenti con gli azzurri

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Sarà l'arbitro Pasqua di Tivoli a dirigere Bologna-Napoli, settima giornata di Serie A. Assistenti: Peretti-Vecchi. IV Uomo: Ros. VAR: Abisso-Passeri Fabrizio Pasqua ha 5 precedenti...
Juve, Pirlo: “Grande partita ma vanno curati i dettagli: che sia un campanello d’allarme”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le dichiarazioni di Andrea Pirlo, allenatore della Juventus, al termine della sfida contro la Lazio continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
“Juventus Tamponata!” – Beccantini prende con ironia il gol di Caicedo

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Tamponata! Tanto tamponò che non piovve. Caddero solo le gocce di Cristiano, il solito Cristiano: gol (su tocco di Cuadrado, il regista occulto), palo...
© cittadinapoli