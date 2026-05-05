martedì, 5 Maggio , 26

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HomeMondoVIDEO | Hegseth: “Non posso smentire l’esistenza di delfini kamikaze”. Il generale...
video-|-hegseth:-“non-posso-smentire-l’esistenza-di-delfini-kamikaze”.-il-generale-caine:-“sono-come-squali-con-i-raggi-laser?”
VIDEO | Hegseth: “Non posso smentire l’esistenza di delfini kamikaze”. Il generale Caine: “Sono come squali con i raggi laser?”
Mondo

VIDEO | Hegseth: “Non posso smentire l’esistenza di delfini kamikaze”. Il generale Caine: “Sono come squali con i raggi laser?”

Redazione-web
By Redazione-web

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ROMA – Il segretario alla Difesa statunitense Pete Hegseth non può “né confermare né smentire l’esistenza di delfini kamikaze”. Però – serissimo – il capo del Pentagono si sente di rasserenare gli americani: gli iraniani non li hanno, “posso confermare che non ce ne sono”.

Il generale Dan Caine, capo di stato maggiore congiunto, ha aggiunto in conferenza stampa: “Non ho mai sentito parlare di delfini kamikaze: sono come squali con raggi laser, giusto?”.

Le notizie del sito Dire sono utilizzabili e riproducibili, a condizione di citare espressamente la fonte Agenzia DIRE e l’indirizzo https://www.dire.it

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