VIDEO | Hegseth: “Non posso smentire l’esistenza di delfini kamikaze”. Il generale Caine: “Sono come squali con i raggi laser?”

ROMA – Il segretario alla Difesa statunitense Pete Hegseth non può “né confermare né smentire l’esistenza di delfini kamikaze”. Però – serissimo – il capo del Pentagono si sente di rasserenare gli americani: gli iraniani non li hanno, “posso confermare che non ce ne sono”.

Secretary Hegseth: “And I can’t confirm or deny whether we have kamikaze dolphins…. But I can confirm they don’t.” https://t.co/8LUMiE38Mz pic.twitter.com/EhjFkOnWGj

Il generale Dan Caine, capo di stato maggiore congiunto, ha aggiunto in conferenza stampa: “Non ho mai sentito parlare di delfini kamikaze: sono come squali con raggi laser, giusto?”.

The Pentagon dismissed reports of “kamikaze dolphins” in the Strait of Hormuz, with Gen. Dan Caine joking, “Like sharks with laser beams.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added he could not confirm such claims, but said he "can't confirm or deny whether we have kamikaze dolphins"… pic.twitter.com/kDcIxdNEVM

— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 5, 2026