VIDEO | Inter 2-0 Getafe: il gol di Eriksen per il raddoppio nerazzurro

Il gol di Eriksen in Inter-Getafe: il raddoppio nerazzurro, video del 2-0 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Inter-Getafe 2-0, le pagelle nerazzurre: Bastoni, che assist! Eriksen entra e timbra

I nerazzurri centrano la qualificazione ai quarti di Europa League dove presumibilmente affronteranno il B.Leverkusen: queste le pagelle interiste continua a leggere sul sito...
Calcio

Europa League, Inter-Getafe 2-0: Lukaku ed Eriksen regalano i quarti ai nerazzurri

I nerazzurri soffrono ma superano gli spagnoli di Bordalas. Ora Conte attende di conoscere il prossimo avversario tra Bayer Leverkusen e Rangers continua a...
Calcio

Castellacci racconta: “Gattuso è arrivato al Mondiale con un infortunio. Spero sia di buon auspicio”

Le condizioni di Lorenzo Insigne tengono tutti con il fiato sospeso. Dai tifosi alla società fino agli addetti ai lavori. Il calciatore ha lasciato...
UFFICIALE | Milan, preso Pierre Kalulu: i dettagli sull’affare rossonero

Ufficiale l'arrivo di Pierre Kalulu al Milan: il comunicato dei rossoneri continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
