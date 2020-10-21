VIDEO | Inter 2-2 Gladbach: doppietta di Lukaku per il pareggio nerazzurro

Il 2-2 di Lukaku per l’Inter col Borussia Monchengladbach continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Champions: l’Atalanta vola in terra danese, l’Inter si salva nel finale

Esordio importante per l'Atalanta che torna a stupire in Champions: 4-0 è il risultato con cui i Gasperini boys hanno letteralmente asfaltato il Midtjylland...
Calcio

Vidal fa tremare l’Inter, Lukaku la salva: 2-2 col Gladbach, finale da brividi

Inter-Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2, la sintesi della sfida di Champions League continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Siparietto Ziliani-Alvino: “In Champions segnalano il fuorigioco? Poca elasticità…” – FOTO

Sempre ficcanti i commenti su twitter del giornalista Paolo Ziliani. Il collega scrive: "In Olympiacos-Marsiglia annullato un gol ai greci per questo fuorigioco. Non...
Champions: l’Atalanta vola in terra danese, l’Inter si salva nel finale

Esordio importante per l'Atalanta che torna a stupire in Champions: 4-0 è il risultato con cui i Gasperini boys hanno letteralmente asfaltato il Midtjylland...
Vidal fa tremare l’Inter, Lukaku la salva: 2-2 col Gladbach, finale da brividi

Inter-Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2, la sintesi della sfida di Champions League continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Siparietto Ziliani-Alvino: “In Champions segnalano il fuorigioco? Poca elasticità…” – FOTO

Sempre ficcanti i commenti su twitter del giornalista Paolo Ziliani. Il collega scrive: "In Olympiacos-Marsiglia annullato un gol ai greci per questo fuorigioco. Non...
Lecce-Cremonese: 2-2 il finale. Per i lombardi segna l’azzurrino Gaetano

Si chiude con il risultato di 2-2 il posticipo della quarta giornata di Serie B tra Lecce e Cremonese. Nel corso del primo tempo...
