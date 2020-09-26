VIDEO | Inter 4-3 Fiorentina: i nerazzurri ribaltano il risultato con i gol di Lukaku e D’Ambrosio

Il video dei gol di Lukaku e D’Ambrosio per il 4-3 tra Inter e Fiorentina. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Genoa, tutti negativi al primo tampone

Redazione web - 0
(ANSA) - GENOVA, 26 SET - Sono risultati tutti negativi i tamponi a cui sono stati sottoposti giocatori e staff tecnico del Genoa in...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Inter-Fiorentina 4-3, le pagelle: Sanchez spacca la partita, Eriksen e Kolarov da dimenticare

Redazione web - 0
Ecco i voti della squadra di Antonio Conte dopo l'incredibile vittoria sui viola con una pazzesca rimonta nel finale continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

L’Inter è di nuovo “pazza”: incredibile 4-3 in rimonta sulla Fiorentina

Redazione web - 0
Lautaro, l'autorete di Ceccherini, Lukaku e D'Ambrosio ribaltano colpo su colpo le reti di Kouame, Castrovilli e Chiesa continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Gli ebrei ortodossi di New York rischiano il confinamento

Redazione web - 0
Le autorità della città di New York, scossa da una nuova impennata dei casi di coronavirus, hanno minacciato il confinamento dei quartieri abitati dagli...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Conte: “Quota 100 non sarà rinnovata” 

Redazione web - 0
Il premier in collegamento con il Festival dell'Economia di Trento. Sul reddito di cittadinanza: “E' da migliorare, diventerà cintura di protezione ma anche incentivo...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

“Cassa integrazione per dipendenti pubblici”, la proposta di Boeri 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo “Cassa integrazione per dipendenti pubblici”, la proposta di Boeri proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Bonus e premi, Conte: “Ecco il piano cashless” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bonus e premi, Conte: “Ecco il piano cashless” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Gli ebrei ortodossi di New York rischiano il confinamento

Redazione web - 0
Le autorità della città di New York, scossa da una nuova impennata dei casi di coronavirus, hanno minacciato il confinamento dei quartieri abitati dagli...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Conte: “Quota 100 non sarà rinnovata” 

Redazione web - 0
Il premier in collegamento con il Festival dell'Economia di Trento. Sul reddito di cittadinanza: “E' da migliorare, diventerà cintura di protezione ma anche incentivo...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

“Cassa integrazione per dipendenti pubblici”, la proposta di Boeri 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo “Cassa integrazione per dipendenti pubblici”, la proposta di Boeri proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Bonus e premi, Conte: “Ecco il piano cashless” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bonus e premi, Conte: “Ecco il piano cashless” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Genoa, tutti negativi al primo tampone

Calcio Redazione web - 0
(ANSA) - GENOVA, 26 SET - Sono risultati tutti negativi i tamponi a cui sono stati sottoposti giocatori e staff tecnico del Genoa in...
Continua a leggere

Inter-Fiorentina 4-3, le pagelle: Sanchez spacca la partita, Eriksen e Kolarov da dimenticare

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ecco i voti della squadra di Antonio Conte dopo l'incredibile vittoria sui viola con una pazzesca rimonta nel finale continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

L’Inter è di nuovo “pazza”: incredibile 4-3 in rimonta sulla Fiorentina

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Lautaro, l'autorete di Ceccherini, Lukaku e D'Ambrosio ribaltano colpo su colpo le reti di Kouame, Castrovilli e Chiesa continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

VIDEO | Inter 2-1 Fiorentina: il vantaggio nerazzurro firmato da Lautaro (con deviazione di Ceccherini)

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il video della doppietta di Lautaro Martinez che ribalta il risultato di Inter-Fiorentina. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli