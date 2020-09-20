VIDEO | Juventus 1-0 Sampdoria: bel gol di Kulusevski per il vantaggio bianconero

Kulusevski subito in gol con la Juve: suo l’1-0 contro la Sampdoria continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Mertens fa 126 col Napoli, la moglie Kat sui social: “Fiera di lui”. La foto è romantica!

Redazione web - 0
Per la seconda volta Dries Mertens è il primo marcatore della stagione di Serie A per il Napoli. Oltre questo dato, vale la pena...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Petagna festeggia l’esordio sui social: “Felicissimo per i primi 3 punti della stagione”

Redazione web - 0
Andrea Petagna quest'oggi ha esordito in maglia azzurra, nei minuti finali di Parma-Napoli. Il calciatore ex SPAL ha commentato su Instagram la gioia per...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Parma-Napoli, le pagelle: spettacolo Osimhen: 7,5

Redazione web - 0
Parma-Napoli, le pagelle: spettacolo Osimhen: 7,5Bruno Alves in confusione, Inglese non incide, bella prestazione di Lozano, Demme troppo lento e scolastico Continua a...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Coronavirus nel Lazio, diminuiscono i nuovi casi (165), ma Roma resta alta (119)

Redazione web - 0
Su circa 10 mila tamponi, nessun decesso. Al liceo Righi uno studente positivo al Covid Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Conte a Campo de’ Fiori tra selfie e mascherine: «Finalmente ho avuto un quarto d’ora per leggere»

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente del Consiglio sorpreso a un tavolo di un locale nella storica piazza e dopo aver votato per il referendum al Virgilio ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pensione anticipata, novità in arrivo? 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pensione anticipata, novità in arrivo? proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, Gualtieri: “Siamo tutti fratelli e sulla stessa barca”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Gualtieri: “Siamo tutti fratelli e sulla stessa barca” proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus nel Lazio, diminuiscono i nuovi casi (165), ma Roma resta alta (119)

Redazione web - 0
Su circa 10 mila tamponi, nessun decesso. Al liceo Righi uno studente positivo al Covid Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Conte a Campo de’ Fiori tra selfie e mascherine: «Finalmente ho avuto un quarto d’ora per leggere»

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente del Consiglio sorpreso a un tavolo di un locale nella storica piazza e dopo aver votato per il referendum al Virgilio ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pensione anticipata, novità in arrivo? 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pensione anticipata, novità in arrivo? proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, Gualtieri: “Siamo tutti fratelli e sulla stessa barca”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Gualtieri: “Siamo tutti fratelli e sulla stessa barca” proviene da...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Mertens fa 126 col Napoli, la moglie Kat sui social: “Fiera di lui”. La foto è romantica!

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Per la seconda volta Dries Mertens è il primo marcatore della stagione di Serie A per il Napoli. Oltre questo dato, vale la pena...
Continua a leggere

Petagna festeggia l’esordio sui social: “Felicissimo per i primi 3 punti della stagione”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Andrea Petagna quest'oggi ha esordito in maglia azzurra, nei minuti finali di Parma-Napoli. Il calciatore ex SPAL ha commentato su Instagram la gioia per...
Continua a leggere

Parma-Napoli, le pagelle: spettacolo Osimhen: 7,5

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Parma-Napoli, le pagelle: spettacolo Osimhen: 7,5Bruno Alves in confusione, Inglese non incide, bella prestazione di Lozano, Demme troppo lento e scolastico Continua a...
Continua a leggere

Tante voci ma nessuna trattativa: il futuro di Skriniar all’Inter resta un rebus

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Futuro tutto da scrivere per il centrale slovacco: se arriveranno offerte importanti partirà, in caso contrario non si muoverà dall'Inter. continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli