VIDEO | Juventus 1-1 Lione: la rete di Cristiano Ronaldo per il pareggio bianconero

Il video del gol del pareggio di Cristiano Ronaldo contro il Lione. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

De Magistris: “Raggiungere i quarti e battere il Barcellona darebbe grande prestigio alla città”

Redazione web - 0
Il sindaco di Napoli, Luigi De Magistris, ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni anche in merito al calcio, riferendosi alla...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juve-Lione 2-1, le pagelle bianconere: Ronaldo, doppietta nel deserto

Redazione web - 0
I bianconeri vengono eliminati dal Lione nonostante la vittoria 2-1. Spicca la doppietta del portoghese, Sarri ora trema continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Champions League, Juve-Lione 2-1: non basta Ronaldo, bianconeri eliminati

Redazione web - 0
La doppietta del portoghese ribalta il gol del vantaggio di Depay, ma non basta. È Rudi Garcia a volare alle Final Eight di Lisbona...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Euro, allarme Bundesbank: “Forte aumento banconote false”  

Redazione web - 0
Tagli da 10 e 20 euro i più contraffatti, spesso sono ‘soldi cinematografici' Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Euro,...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Dl agosto, bozza: arriva il condono per le concessioni delle spiagge 

Redazione web - 0
Si pagherà solo il 30% del canone. Per aderire le domande dovranno essere presentate entro il prossimo 15 dicembre Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Bozza dl agosto: tasse sospese, come fare i versamenti 

Redazione web - 0
50% entro gennaio 2021, il resto in 24 rate Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bozza dl agosto: tasse...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Abi, sottoscritto accordo quadro per anticipo tfs e tfr statali 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Abi, sottoscritto accordo quadro per anticipo tfs e tfr statali proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Euro, allarme Bundesbank: “Forte aumento banconote false”  

Redazione web - 0
Tagli da 10 e 20 euro i più contraffatti, spesso sono ‘soldi cinematografici' Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Euro,...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Dl agosto, bozza: arriva il condono per le concessioni delle spiagge 

Redazione web - 0
Si pagherà solo il 30% del canone. Per aderire le domande dovranno essere presentate entro il prossimo 15 dicembre Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Bozza dl agosto: tasse sospese, come fare i versamenti 

Redazione web - 0
50% entro gennaio 2021, il resto in 24 rate Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bozza dl agosto: tasse...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Abi, sottoscritto accordo quadro per anticipo tfs e tfr statali 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Abi, sottoscritto accordo quadro per anticipo tfs e tfr statali proviene da...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

De Magistris: “Raggiungere i quarti e battere il Barcellona darebbe grande prestigio alla città”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il sindaco di Napoli, Luigi De Magistris, ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni anche in merito al calcio, riferendosi alla...
Continua a leggere

Juve-Lione 2-1, le pagelle bianconere: Ronaldo, doppietta nel deserto

Calcio Redazione web - 0
I bianconeri vengono eliminati dal Lione nonostante la vittoria 2-1. Spicca la doppietta del portoghese, Sarri ora trema continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

Champions League, Juve-Lione 2-1: non basta Ronaldo, bianconeri eliminati

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La doppietta del portoghese ribalta il gol del vantaggio di Depay, ma non basta. È Rudi Garcia a volare alle Final Eight di Lisbona...
Continua a leggere

Barcellona-Napoli, il bellissimo video social degli azzurri: “Non è ancora finita, possiamo farcela!”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Barcellona-Napoli sta per cominciare. Mancano meno di 24h alla sfida che potrebbe portare per la prima volta gli azzurri ai quarti di finale di...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli