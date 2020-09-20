VIDEO | Juventus 2-0 Sampdoria: il gol di Bonucci per il raddoppio bianconero

Il gol di Bonucci per il 2-0 della Juve sulla Sampdoria

Calcio

Iannicelli: "Esame farlocco di Pirlo da allenatore, non mi piace un campionato col mercato in corso"

Peppe Iannicelli, giornalista di Canale 21, in occasione di Campania Sport è intervenuto in merito al decorso del nuovo campionato. Mentre le squadre esordiscono,...
Calcio

Juve, Pirlo: "Lucidi nei momenti decisivi. Tre punte? Basta l'equilibrio. Ecco come gestirò CR7"

Le dichiarazioni di Andrea Pirlo, allenatore della Juventus, al termine della gara contro la Sampdoria
Calcio

Pirlo, esordio col botto. La Juve vince 3-0 con la Sampdoria. Brilla già Kulusevski

La cronaca e le ultimissime su Juventus-Sampdoria, partita della 1ª giornata di Serie A, 2020/2021
Iannicelli: "Esame farlocco di Pirlo da allenatore, non mi piace un campionato col mercato in corso"

Peppe Iannicelli, giornalista di Canale 21, in occasione di Campania Sport è intervenuto in merito al decorso del nuovo campionato. Mentre le squadre esordiscono,...
Juve, Pirlo: "Lucidi nei momenti decisivi. Tre punte? Basta l'equilibrio. Ecco come gestirò CR7"

Le dichiarazioni di Andrea Pirlo, allenatore della Juventus, al termine della gara contro la Sampdoria
Pirlo, esordio col botto. La Juve vince 3-0 con la Sampdoria. Brilla già Kulusevski

La cronaca e le ultimissime su Juventus-Sampdoria, partita della 1ª giornata di Serie A, 2020/2021
Juventus-Sampdoria 3-0, le pagelle dei bianconeri: Kulusevski nuova "Joya", bene McKennie

Le pagelle e le ultimissime su Juventus-Sampdoria, partita della 1ª giornata di Serie A, 2020/2021
